44 new COVID cases reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported that 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been added to Woodbury County's case total as of Sunday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Woodbury had a total of 4,530 positive cases of COVID-19. Overall, the county has had 3,786 recoveries and a total of 58 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Health reported 814 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths in Iowa as of Sunday. So far, the state has had 74,361 confirmed coronavirus cases, 53,120 recoveries and 1,218 deaths due to the disease.

The state said Iowa had an 8.9 percent positivity rate over the past 14 days, but six counties reported positivity rates of more than 15 percent over the past 14 days.

This high rate means that public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Bremer, Plymouth, Carroll and Chickasaw may be able to apply for a state waiver to provide instruction entirely online.

Sioux County reported 19 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday while Plymouth County added another 17 cases.