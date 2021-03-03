64th annual Greater Siouxland Home Show boasts of more vendors in a larger space

SIOUX CITY -- Even though she is wearing a fitness tracker watch, Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Siouxland executive officer Terri Schelm won't have to worry about counting steps.
Certainly not when the 64th annual Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland Home Show will be taking place Thursday through Sunday.
This year's event will be housed at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St., for the very first time.
"We loved being at the Siouxland Convention Center, but the Expo Center is so nice," Schelm said, watching as vendors set up booths on Wednesday afternoon. "At the Expo Center, we have wide doors, which vendors love. Plus we'll be on one floor, which guests will love."
Indeed, she estimates the main floor of the Expo Center is more than twice the size of the Convention Center.
"That means vendors have space to spread out," Schelm said. "Also, their displays will be bigger and better."
This is certainly true for Coughlin Landscaping, whose Home Show display features elaborate architecture as well as an outdoor fireplace.
"People want their outdoor space to be as comfortable as their indoor space," landscape designer Matt Larson explained. "Even more importantly, they want their outdoor space to reflect their own personality."
Schelm said that may be a very important theme of this year's show.
"Due to the pandemic, people were spending more time at home than ever before," she said. "Because of that, people are likely to be more open to a bit of spruce-up."
Sometimes, sprucing up means adding a touch of color to an outdoor space, according to Bloomers' Lawn and Garden Center's Renee Palmersheim.
"People are tired of grey skies and white snow," she said. "They want to bring in spring colors whether it is in outdoor furniture or fun decorations."
When it comes to the latter, metal pelicans, parrots and pink flamingos are likely to be roosting in many backyards in the coming months.
"After a cold winter, I think people are ready to have fun again," Palmersheim said.
In that respect, Schelm completely agreed.
"Every year, the Home Show attracts thousands of visitors." she said. "It isn't just homeowners who are coming out. We have vendors that have appeal for people, even if they don't own a home."
This year's Home Show may attract more guests in its new location.
"I think there are a lot of people who've never been to the Siouxland Expo Center," Schelm said. "I know they'll be pleased with what they see."