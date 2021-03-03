64th annual Greater Siouxland Home Show boasts of more vendors in a larger space

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schelm said that may be a very important theme of this year's show.

"Due to the pandemic, people were spending more time at home than ever before," she said. "Because of that, people are likely to be more open to a bit of spruce-up."

Sometimes, sprucing up means adding a touch of color to an outdoor space, according to Bloomers' Lawn and Garden Center's Renee Palmersheim.

"People are tired of grey skies and white snow," she said. "They want to bring in spring colors whether it is in outdoor furniture or fun decorations."

When it comes to the latter, metal pelicans, parrots and pink flamingos are likely to be roosting in many backyards in the coming months.

"After a cold winter, I think people are ready to have fun again," Palmersheim said.

In that respect, Schelm completely agreed.

"Every year, the Home Show attracts thousands of visitors." she said. "It isn't just homeowners who are coming out. We have vendors that have appeal for people, even if they don't own a home."

This year's Home Show may attract more guests in its new location.

"I think there are a lot of people who've never been to the Siouxland Expo Center," Schelm said. "I know they'll be pleased with what they see."

