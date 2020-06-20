91-year-old Sioux City dad of four shares his best Father's Day advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- You can learn a lot from Broadway musicals like Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's "Carousel," according to Don Kelsey.

"Oh yeah, there's wisdom in songs like 'You'll Never Walk Alone,'" he said, while discussing his love of music. "You have to listen to the words."

To be fair, you'll find plenty of wisdom listening to the words of Kelsey, a 91-year-old father of four, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 10.

"Moms get plenty of attention," he said a few days before Father's Day. "That's fine because moms are the nurturers. But dads should get some attention as well."

When Kelsey was growing up, dads worked to support the family while moms, if they could do so financially, stayed home with the kids.

"That didn't mean dads weren't always there for their kids," the longtime insurance agent noted. "Things were simply differently back then."

It certainly was the case when Kelsey was growing up in Hornick, Iowa, with his barber dad and stay-at-home mom.

"Back then, everybody was poor," he explained. "During the Great Depression, nobody had any money."

However, Kelsey had plenty of fun.