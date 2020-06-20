91-year-old Sioux City dad of four shares his best Father's Day advice

SIOUX CITY -- You can learn a lot from Broadway musicals like Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's "Carousel," according to Don Kelsey.
"Oh yeah, there's wisdom in songs like 'You'll Never Walk Alone,'" he said, while discussing his love of music. "You have to listen to the words."
To be fair, you'll find plenty of wisdom listening to the words of Kelsey, a 91-year-old father of four, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of 10.
"Moms get plenty of attention," he said a few days before Father's Day. "That's fine because moms are the nurturers. But dads should get some attention as well."
When Kelsey was growing up, dads worked to support the family while moms, if they could do so financially, stayed home with the kids.
"That didn't mean dads weren't always there for their kids," the longtime insurance agent noted. "Things were simply differently back then."
It certainly was the case when Kelsey was growing up in Hornick, Iowa, with his barber dad and stay-at-home mom.
"Back then, everybody was poor," he explained. "During the Great Depression, nobody had any money."
However, Kelsey had plenty of fun.
By handing out handbills for a local theater, he could watch movies for free. If he had a nickle, he could also buy popcorn or an ice cream cone for the show.
When Kelsey was still a student, his family moved to Tacoma, Washington, where there was more work. Graduating from high school at age 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
After the war, he returned to Siouxland and graduated from Morningside College with a double major in music and history.
"I was thinking about law as a career," Kelsey explained, "but music was also important."
Moving to the East Coast, he became a singer in conductor Fred Waring's big band and was even featured on "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts," which was a forerunner of TV shows like "American Idol."
Coming back to Iowa in the early 1950s, Kelsey married Barbara Schakel in 1954. They started a family that eventually included Scott, Steve, David and Susan.
"Barbara was a school teacher but when our oldest son Scott was born, we decided that she'd stay at home while I continued to work," he said.
Kelsey didn't mind. He made a good living as an insurance agent and enjoyed it immensely.
"I liked working with people," he said with a smile.
Plus being an agent allowed Kelsey the flexibility needed to assist his kids in Scouts or in sports.
It even gave Kelsey a chance to reconnect with music. After all, he was the director of the Abu Bekr Shrine Chanters for more than 40 years.
Asked about his accomplishments, Kelsey said he was most proud of his family.
Barbara was diagnosed with dementia eight years ago, and Don Kelsey became his wife's caregiver. When her condition worsened two years ago, Barbara moved into Sunrise Retirement Community's Memory Care Unit while her husband moved into The Pointe at Sunrise, the facilities' independent apartments.
Barbara died on April 20 at age 90.
"It was very difficult because I couldn't see Barbara (due to COVID-19 concerns)," Kelsey said. "It wasn't until the very end that we were able to be with her."
"This year, Barbara and I would've been married for 66 years," he added.
Kelsey continues to spend time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, thought he knows their life experiences are very different than his own.
"I like a certain style of music that the younger generation doesn't like," he said. "That's OK because I'm sure my parents didn't always like the music I liked."
Kelsey is also trying to keep up with technology.
"I don't have a smartphone but I do enjoy my iPad a lot," he said.
Kelsey does have some advice for all dads who are celebrating Father's Day this Sunday.
"You must always make sure your children know you love them and that you're there for them," he said. "That is something that will never change."
