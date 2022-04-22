Acclaimed chalk artist crafts new piece in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Maria Loh is an artist with a very unusual canvas.

Utilizing special artistic chalk, the 19-year-old Fargo, North Dakota native creates elaborate art on sidewalks.

Thanks to a Gilchrist Foundation grant, Loh was invited to create her one-of-kind art in front of KFHC F.M. Siouxland Catholic Radio's 701 W. Fifth St. office.

"I'm recreating (Roberto Ferruzzi's famous) 'Madonna of the Streets,' which is one of my favorite paintings," she explained, Thursday morning. "Since the work is called 'Madonna of the Streets' and I'm a street artist, it seemed to fit perfectly."

Ferruzzi's painting -- which is also known as "Madonnina" -- is thought to inspire service to the poor as well as those helping woman and children. In addition, the painting is thought to represent the image of the Virgin Mary.

Siouxland Catholic Radio listener relations director Lisa Niebuhr said Loh's appearance on Thursday coincided with the station's pledge drive youth art festival.

The art festival, which also had a Virgin Mary theme, concludes on Saturday.

"180 1st through 12th grade students in more than 30 counties responded to our request for visual art to honor the Virgin Mary," Niebuhr said. "A panel of professional artists judged the art, choosing a first place, second place, third place and honorable mention in each grade."

Loh's appearance was a way to thank the students who participated in the station's first-ever Youth Art Festival.

"We wanted the children to know art can be a great way to express creativity," Niebuhr explained.

Indeed, Loh has been creating chalk art throughout the upper Midwest for the past few years.

"I started working in chalk because I was bored," she said. "I really didn't know anything about it until I picked up a box of chalk and started doodling."

Discovering she had an affinity for chalk drawing, Loh began researching the rich history of street art in the Catholic church.

"Artists would travel to various European festivals, drawing the Madonna or other religious icons, using chalk," she said.

The trend, which started in Europe in the 13th century, eventually came to America.

Loh began her interpretation of "Madonna of the Streets" by taping off a portion of sidewalk, painting it white to smooth imperfections in the cement.

Over the course of eight hours, she will recreate Ferruzzi's most important work, using nothing but pieces of colored chalk.

The oldest of five children, Loh said some of her siblings are becoming as proficient in art as she is.

"I'm the only one who prefers working in chalk," she noted. "Chalk isn't a particularly common thing for an artist to use."

Well, for one thing, most of Loh's work is at the mercy of nature.

"Actually, I think that's why I like chalk art so much," she said with a smile. "It's not permanent. If I mess up, it won't be around for too long."

On the other hand, a person is less likely to take chalk art for granted.

"We savor a delicious meal or a bouquet of flowers because such things are temporary," Loh said. "Maybe, people will look at art as something that should be savored."

