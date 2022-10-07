After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland

Jared McNett Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SIOUX CITY — It's been everywhere, man.

Ever since forward Nick Pierre scored an overtime goal on May 21 to clinch the Sioux City Musketeers fourth Clark Cup title, the five-decade-old, 30-pound trophy has been on a kind of bender through the tri-state area.

Because Siouxland's junior league hockey team doesn't have to relinquish the hardware until the end of their 2022-2023 USHL season, Muskies players, team staff and even some fans have seized the opportunity to take the Clark Cup along with them to cookouts, street festivals, pontoon trips and even weddings. Babies have perched on top of it and grown men have cradled it like an infant child. And maybe some folks have sipped an adult beverage out of it.

"Anywhere you take it, it’s like walking around with an A-list celebrity and we wouldn’t have it any other way," Sioux City Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said.

Morgan said one of the first stops the Clark Cup made after the championship parade on May 23 in Sioux City was to the Miles Inn. It took a while for Morgan to show off the trophy to patrons in the iconic bar.

"It took me 20 minutes to get from the front door of Miles to get the Clark Cup in my car and leave," Morgan said.

Coach Luke Strand, who led the team to the 2022 title and now serves as an assistant for Ohio State's hockey team, said Musketeers staff made sure to let the players have their moment with "Clarkie" as soon as the cup was handed over following the team's, 3-1, series win over the Madison Capitols.

"Let’s just say we didn’t get right back on the road. We took our time," Strand said.

For much of the bus ride home from Madison, Wisconsin, the trophy sat next to Strand in the front seat. And though he may have dozed off with the Clark Cup at some point in those initial 24 hours, Strand got more alone time with it later in the summer.

"We had a little party with it. A barbecue with it. And definitely some pontoon time with it. It was safe but it had some time on the Mighty Mo," Strand said. The coach then confessed to enjoying a Busch Light out of the Cup. (Per Morgan, someone from the organization sterilizes "Clarkie" after every visit.)

The trophy itself has the names of all of the most-recent recipients on it. Once a team is outside of the 20-year time frame, their plaque goes off and another is added.

"Our ‘02 (championship) team just came off of it recently," Morgan said.

Five-Star Awards & More of Sioux City was responsible for the engraving work and owner Krage Feste said he enjoyed getting to do something for the community.

"We’re probably more happy for the Musketeers than us but we’re just happy we were able to help them out a little bit," Feste said.

Along with appearances at Sioux City's Greek Fest 2022, ArtSplash (where local artists created paintings of the trophy which will be displayed at the first home game) and restaurants such as Old Chicago, the Clark Cup, named for USHL legend Don Clark, has also been front and center for marital moments.

Former Journal sports editor Zach James proposed to his fiancée in front of the cup. And a pair of Muskies loyalists had it around for their nuptials.

"I came down the aisle and didn’t see it until I was walking down the aisle and I kind of lost it. I had to stop and take a breath because there’s the Cup right there at my wedding," Musketeers season ticketholder Angie Holahan said.

Holahan and her husband, Ron, had their second date at a Musketeers game and still sit in the same spots for every home game. The couple invited the whole team organization to their big day, as well as some fellow superfans.

"It's in our wedding photo album forever," Holahan said.

The Clark Cup's been present for more solemn moments as well.

Morgan helped bring the championship to a hospice facility in Sergeant Bluff so a former season ticket holder could see it.

"We walk it into this gentleman and his eyes light up and he smiled," Morgan recalled. "And I said: 'We didn't win this thing for you to just look at it. You get to touch it and hold it.'"

Before leaving, Morgan said he heard remarkable news from the attending chaplain.

"The chaplain stopped and he said 'I've got to tell you this,' he goes, 'That was one of the greatest things I've seen doing this.' He said 'That cup really does something for people doesn't it?' (and) I said 'It has' And he goes 'I'm gonna tell you this: He smiled more in the 15 minutes that you guys (were) in there than he has in the last five months total.'"

Those moments, as much as any, are what Morgan said reaffirms what the win meant, not just for the team, but for the entire region.

"We’re going to squeeze every piece of celebration and enjoyment out of this cup as long as we have it."