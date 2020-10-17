Bishop Heelan student remembers for kind heart and neon green glasses

"Please keep the entire Roerig family in your prayers as well as our Bishop Heelan community," Heelan President John Flanery said.

An outdoor memorial service for Roerig will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heelan's Memorial Stadium, 100 W. 17th St. The Rev. Shane Deman, Heelan's Chaplain, will lead the service and several of Roerig's former teachers and classmates are expected to speak. The public is invited to attend. Everyone must wear face masks and bring their own chairs.

Hundreds of t-shirts, bearing images of bowties and neon green glasses, have been ordered to raise funds for a scholarship in Roerig's name.

Roerig is the second member of Heelan's 2020 graduating class to have died in traffic accidents. Keaton Chicoine, 19, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tampa, Fla., on June 25.

"It was in times like these when Isaac really shined," Beumler said. "He'd be the first person to start fundraising for a cause or reach out to a family during a terrible time."

"That was just the type of person Isaac was," Leuer added. "He was larger-than-life and had a big heart."

"Plus he loved his Mountain Dew," Plathe noted with a smile.

"And nobody loved neon green like Isaac," Beumler said.