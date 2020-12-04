Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is 2020's Little Yellow Dog

SIOUX CITY -- Charli, who just turned six weeks old, loves her "Lamb Chop" chew toy and already knows how to play a championship level game of tug-of-war with ribbon from a gift box.
"Charli is a sweet little girl who has really earned the nickname 'Mischief,'" Family Pet Hospital manager Kerri Johnson said of the rambunctious merle-colored miniature Australian Shepherd during a photo shoot at the Sioux City Journal. "Charli loves to snuggle but, put her down, and get ready for some mischief."
Charli will be the canine guest of honor during the 85th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction.
Due to Gov. Kim Reynold's COVID-19 emergency orders which limit the number of people gathering in public, this year's auction to raise funds for the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity will be virtual.
The auction, led by veteran auctioneer Bruce Brock, will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page , and broadcast on radio station KSCJ (1360 A.M.).
Fewer than 15 people will be at the Warrior Hotel, 525 6th St. at noon Saturday. Bids will be taken by phone.
To place a bid, call 712-226-3644 (DOGG); 712-226-3640; 712-226-3641; 712-226-3642; or 712-226-3643.
Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this holiday season to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for children from underprivileged families.
Support Local Journalism
Last year, the charity benefited more than 8,000 children from 1,400 families.
Journal Goodfellow Charities president Angie Dye said that number is rising this year due to the novel coronavirus.
"It is humbling to know that to some families, Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts that children will receive this holiday season," she said of the organization, which serves kids age newborn to 12 years old. "With support from generous local businesses, organizations and individuals, our Journal organization will continue to help those in need."
Plus, one lucky bidder may be able to pick up a very affectionate and blue-eyed bundle of fur named Charli.
Born by breeders in Minneapolis, Kansas, Charli was donated as the Little Yellow Dog by Robin Marx.
"Charli has just the cutest, little, wiggly butt, doesn't she?" Johnson said as the puppy scampered around the Journal's photo studio.
Hopefully, Charli will also net a nice price. Paige, a friendly German Shorthaired Pointer fetched a bid of $15,500 during the 2019 Little Yellow Dog Auction.
Johnson said she is certain that this year's miniature Australian Shepherd will do just as well.
"Charli is just waiting to see who her new family will be," she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!