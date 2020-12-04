Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is 2020's Little Yellow Dog

Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this holiday season to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for children from underprivileged families.

Last year, the charity benefited more than 8,000 children from 1,400 families.

Journal Goodfellow Charities president Angie Dye said that number is rising this year due to the novel coronavirus.

"It is humbling to know that to some families, Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts that children will receive this holiday season," she said of the organization, which serves kids age newborn to 12 years old. "With support from generous local businesses, organizations and individuals, our Journal organization will continue to help those in need."

Plus, one lucky bidder may be able to pick up a very affectionate and blue-eyed bundle of fur named Charli.

Born by breeders in Minneapolis, Kansas, Charli was donated as the Little Yellow Dog by Robin Marx.

"Charli has just the cutest, little, wiggly butt, doesn't she?" Johnson said as the puppy scampered around the Journal's photo studio.