Chris Nilsen returns to Siouxland with Olympic silver medal

VERMILLION, S.D. — Teddy Nesmith couldn’t believe how heavy an Olympic silver medal was until he held one.
Nesmith was one of three 11-year-old boys Friday who not only got to meet Chris Nilsen at a welcome home ceremony at Muenster University Center on the University of South Dakota campus, but, along with friends Ben Green and Ben Quail, got to touch the medal.
“It was awesome, but it was really heavy,” Nesmith said. “I was thinking that it was going to be somewhere between light and heavy.”
Officials say Olympic silver medals weigh 550 grams, just slightly less than a gold medal.
The close encounter of an Olympic kind was an experience none of those three will ever forget.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Quail said.
Nilsen returned to Vermillion to be celebrated for winning the silver in the Olympic men’s pole vault Tuesday with a result of 19 feet, 7 inches.
Mondo Duplantis was the only man to beat Nilsen at 19-9, but Nilsen was the first American to finish second or better since 2004.
Nilsen’s parents — Mark and Karen Nilsen — saw the medal for the first time on Friday, too. In fact, it was the first time that Nilsen’s parents saw him in person since the games started.
The only person who was allowed to go with Nilsen to Tokyo was Coyotes associate director of track and field Derek Miles, who was also at the ceremony.
Nilsen’s parents had to wake up early Tuesday morning in Kansas City to see their son’s event on television.
The Nilsens hugged their son when he walked into the MUC, and a couple tears were shed by all involved. The parents grinned from ear-to-ear during the entire celebration, appreciative of the Vermillion community coming out to recognize their son’s accomplishment.
About 300 people showed up at Muenster to welcome the newly minted medalist and listen to a ceremony that included congratulatory messages from USD President Sheila Gestring, Athletic Director David Herbster, Miles, and of course, Nilsen.
Nilsen received a police escort onto campus. He was in the back of a Jeep, waving to fans while proudly wearing that silver medal around his neck.
Then, the Coyotes grad walked into the MUC and thanked the fans for coming on 24-hour notice.
“This is probably the most people I’ve spoken to since one of my Sport Law classes,” Nilsen said. “To keep it brief, I’m not really that materialistic of a person. I don’t have fancy watches or drive a fancy car or even have the money to do so, but one of the biggest reasons I came to South Dakota is the culture.
"It’s like I had my family, my mom, my dad and my sister, but now it’s like,you never really realize how big your support group is until they show up in one big room and listen to you sound like a sappy mess for a little bit," Nilsen added.
