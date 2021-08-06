Chris Nilsen returns to Siouxland with Olympic silver medal

The only person who was allowed to go with Nilsen to Tokyo was Coyotes associate director of track and field Derek Miles, who was also at the ceremony.

Nilsen’s parents had to wake up early Tuesday morning in Kansas City to see their son’s event on television.

The Nilsens hugged their son when he walked into the MUC, and a couple tears were shed by all involved. The parents grinned from ear-to-ear during the entire celebration, appreciative of the Vermillion community coming out to recognize their son’s accomplishment.

About 300 people showed up at Muenster to welcome the newly minted medalist and listen to a ceremony that included congratulatory messages from USD President Sheila Gestring, Athletic Director David Herbster, Miles, and of course, Nilsen.

Nilsen received a police escort onto campus. He was in the back of a Jeep, waving to fans while proudly wearing that silver medal around his neck.

Then, the Coyotes grad walked into the MUC and thanked the fans for coming on 24-hour notice.