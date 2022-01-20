Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo ropes in plenty of fan-friendly fun to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- Although he may tip the scales at around 2,500 pounds, Silver Dollar is a simply a "goofy goober," according to the Brahma bull's handler, Nick Kaup.

"Silver Dollar is so gentle, I bet he'll sit on your lap like a dog," Kaup said with a smile. "You probably wouldn't want Silver Dollar on your lap, but he'll do anything for head scratches."

Silver Dollar, along with his stable mate Sonny, are photo bulls for the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 410 Gordon Drive.

"Fans can get their photo taken with or top of Sonny and Silver Dollar," Kaup said. "They lead quite the life as stars of our nightly preshow."

Indeed, ticket holders can literally get down in the dirt by meeting up with the two-legged and four-legged athletes during each evening's 6 p.m. preshow.

That's what sets the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo apart from its competition, said owner Marla Morehead.

"We wanted our rodeo to be a more fan-friendly event," she said. "What made fans fall in love with the rodeo is the spectacle."

"This is why we have plenty of saddle bronc riding and barrel racing, we also have bull jumpers, specialty acts and rodeo clowns," Morehead added.

In fact, Kaup, of Brookings, S.D., aspires to become a rodeo clown.

"As soon as I graduated high school in 2014, I joined the rodeo," he said.

When he isn't caring for Silver Dollar, Kaup is also a professional bullfighter. Or more precisely, he is a professional bull distracter.

"My job is to distract the bull to keep the cowboys out of harm's way," Kaup said.

So, is being a rodeo clown a safer occupation than bullfighter?

"Maybe a little," Kaup said. "As a bullfighter, you get to run away from the bull. As a clown, you protected by a barrel. Either way, you'll get banged up a bit."

Despite that, he's living his dream occupation.

"Given my personality, nobody was surprised that I wanted to become a rodeo clown when I grew up," the amiable Kaup explained.

Which makes him a great companion to Silver Dollar.

"Silver Dollar may look like a big Brahma bull," Kaup said. "At heart, he is really just a super-friendly and super-annoying puppy dog who love to to get plenty of attention."

