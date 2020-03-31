Covington Elementary School teachers say hi to kids on parade route

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Kaylee Anderson knew how to make an impression. The Covington Elementary School first grade teacher rode Tuesday in the back of a truck wearing a giant dinosaur costume.

"Most of my students saw me in my 'Rex the Dinosaur' costume last Halloween," she explained. "Thought I'd dress up as 'Rex' one more time."

Anderson was one of the teachers and faculty members who participated in an informal parade in the neighborhood around the 2116 A St. school, Tuesday afternoon.

It was one of many such parades that have been taking place in Siouxland in the past few weeks, allowing teachers to touch base with students stuck at home since schools closed last month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Teachers wanted to come out and say hi to the kids in order to show them how much we missed them," she said at the start of the parade. "Due to COVID-19, classes were canceled so quickly, there wasn't much chance for closure."

Sara Friedrichsen also wanted to say hi to her students, even though the fifth grade teacher has seen quite a few of them during the lunch hour.

"I help to distribute free grab-and-go sack lunches," she said. "It's always fun catching up with the kids."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member