Day of the Dead is a celebration of a life well-lived

SIOUX CITY -- While Halloween may be a holiday for frights and things that go bump in the night, Tuesday's Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance.

Originating in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas).

Altars often contain photos, memorabilia and favorite foods and drinks to encourage souls of the deceased to return.

According to the Sioux City Public Museum's education curator Theresa Weaver-Basye, altars are also decorated with marigolds. which are considered as the flower of the dead.

"With its bright colors and strong scents, the marigolds are thought to have the power to guide souls from the cemetery to the home," she said.

For much of October, the Sioux City Public Museum has featured several family-friendly Day of the Dead-inspired events in both English and Spanish.

Such events have included a reader's theater adaptation of the book. "Child of the Flower-Song People," complete with stick figure puppets and the making of marigold (cempasuchil) flowers out of paper.

Indeed, an archway adorned with more than 500 paper marigold flowers welcome visitors into the museum's Growing Our Roots (Crecieno Nuestras Raices) exhibit (which is running now through Saturday.)

"The archway of marigolds was made by students in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Bishop Heelan High School," Weaver-Basye explained. "It allows us yo focus on the more indigenous elements of the holiday."

Past the archway are several colorful altars created by students at Irving Elementary, Dakota City Schools, Morningside University as well as by friends of the Museum.

"The altars are beautiful and so imaginative," Weaver-Basye said, pointing to the trinkets, the baked goods and, yes, the skulls that adorn many of them.

"Sugar skulls represent the sorrow of losing a loved one as well as their sweet return," she explained. "Day of the Dead brings out both sides."

Plus the making of Day of the Dead altars is a tradition that can be passed down from generation to the next in the same family.

"We've noticed it is something a grandparent will teach a grandchild, allowing the Day of the Dead to continue year after year," Weaver-Basye said.

Even though, the Sioux City Public Museum has held Day of the Dead ceremonies for the past several years, Weaver-Basye said she is always learning new things.

"With Halloween, we associate cemeteries or skulls with horror," she said. "The Day of the Dead takes many of the same images, making it a celebration of life."

Which is a more positive way of remembering fallen friends and family. It is also a way that the Museum is reflecting the interest of the community.

"Sioux City is a very diverse place to live and we want our Museum to be a place that is also diverse," Weaver-Basye said.

Sometimes, that means creating space for altars featuring colorful flowers, fanciful skulls and, maybe even, the favorite pastry of a loved one, on display.