If you go

Downtown Partners will be kicking off an entire evening of Downtown for the Holidays activities on Monday.

From 3 to 5:30 p.m., LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will offer free in exchange for a donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-sized toiletries for the Warming Shelter.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will also be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Santa Claus will be on hand for the lighting of the Downtown Sioux City Christmas tree at the conclusion of the Holiday Lighted Parade, which begins at 6:15 p.m. at Fourth and Iowa Streets.

This year's Festival of Trees will also begin in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St.

For more information on all Downtown for the Holiday activities, log onto downtownsiouxcity.com or call 712-252-0014.