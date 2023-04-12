Earth, Wind & Fire to headline 33rd annual Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY — Earth, Wind & Fire will headline the 33rd annual Saturday in the Park, which is slated for July 1 at Grandview Park.

Founded by the late Maurice White in Chicago more than half a century ago, Earth, Wind & Fire combines elements of jazz, soul, funk, R&B and Afro Pop. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, the group has scored eight No. One hits, sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and has won nine Grammy Awards, including a 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award.

While SITP organizer and cofounder Dave Bernstein said booking Earth, Wind & Fire wasn't a conscious effort to get back to the festival's bluesier roots, he is ecstatic to have landed such a legacy act.

Also on the bill will be the duo of Samantha Fish, a Kansas City native and a critically acclaimed blues rocker, and Jesse Dayton, a guitarist who has recorded with everyone from Johnny Cash to Waylon Jennings, and has even toured with the seminal punk band X.

SITP also will play host to The War And Treaty, a husband-and-wife-team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, who are known for an eclectic sound which fuses Southern soul, gospel, country and rock and roll.

Bernstein said this year's lineup will have plenty of emerging acts, like Armani White, a 26-year-old rapper from Philadelphia who had a hit with "Billie Eilish," a free-wheeling track that landed in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022.

Cincinnati-based rapper Cal Scruby is also on the roster. Developing a love of hip-hop as an Ohio State University student, he is best known for sharp freestyling skills and songs that are centered around pop culture.

Other acts for the Grandview Park Bandshell (SITP's main stage) and the Abe Stage (a second stage showcasing alternative, regional and local acts) will be announced at a later date.

Started in 1991 by Bernstein and his friend Adam Feiges, SITP traditionally falls on the Saturday closest to the Fourth of July. Often attracting as many as 25,000 people, it has become one of the upper Midwest's premiere musical festivals.

