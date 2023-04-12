 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking
DO YOU REMEMBER?

Earth, Wind & Fire to headline 33rd annual Saturday in the Park

  • 0
earth, wind & fire on stage

With a sound that combines soul, funk and R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire has been entertaining audiences for more than 50 years. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning group will headline Sioux City's Saturday in the Park on July 1. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY — Earth, Wind & Fire will headline the 33rd annual Saturday in the Park, which is slated for July 1 at Grandview Park.

Founded by the late Maurice White in Chicago more than half a century ago, Earth, Wind & Fire combines elements of jazz, soul, funk, R&B and Afro Pop. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, the group has scored eight No. One hits, sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, and has won nine Grammy Awards, including a 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award.

While SITP organizer and cofounder Dave Bernstein said booking Earth, Wind & Fire wasn't a conscious effort to get back to the festival's bluesier roots, he is ecstatic to have landed such a legacy act.

earth, wind & fire

earth, wind & fire

Known for such funky hits as "Let's Groove," Earth, Wind & Fire will headline the 33rd annual Saturday in the Park. 

Also on the bill will be the duo of Samantha Fish, a Kansas City native and a critically acclaimed blues rocker, and Jesse Dayton, a guitarist who has recorded with everyone from Johnny Cash to Waylon Jennings, and has even toured with the seminal punk band X. 

People are also reading…

samantha fish & jesse dayton

samantha fish & jesse dayton

Critically acclaimed guitarist Samatha Fish and veteran musician Jesse Dayton want to push the limits pf blues music. The duo will be on the b…

SITP also will play host to The War And Treaty, a husband-and-wife-team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, who are known for an eclectic sound which fuses Southern soul, gospel, country and rock and roll.

the war and treaty

the war and treaty

Comprised of the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, The War and Treaty fuse Southern soul, gospel, country …

Bernstein said this year's lineup will have plenty of emerging acts, like Armani White, a 26-year-old rapper from Philadelphia who had a hit with "Billie Eilish," a free-wheeling track that landed in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022.

armani white

armani white

A Philadelphia-based rapper, Armani White is best known for his 2022 hit "Billie Eilish." He'll be one of the up-and-coming acts performing at…

Cincinnati-based rapper Cal Scruby is also on the roster. Developing a love of hip-hop as an Ohio State University student, he is best known for sharp freestyling skills and songs that are centered around pop culture.

cal scruby

cal scruby

Cincinnati-based rapper Cal Scruby developed a love of hip-hop as an Ohio State University student. He will be one of the featured performer a…

Other acts for the Grandview Park Bandshell (SITP's main stage) and the Abe Stage (a second stage showcasing alternative, regional and local acts) will be announced at a later date.

Started in 1991 by Bernstein and his friend Adam Feiges, SITP traditionally falls on the Saturday closest to the Fourth of July. Often attracting as many as 25,000 people, it has become one of the upper Midwest's premiere musical festivals.

PHOTOS: 2022 Saturday in the Park

+49 
+49 
2022 Saturday in the Park
+49 
+49 
2022 Saturday in the Park
+49 
+49 
2022 Saturday in the Park
+49 
+49 
2022 Saturday in the Park
+49 
+49 
2022 Saturday in the Park (wkn)