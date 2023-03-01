SIOUX CITY -- Monday night, East High School's Headliners varsity show choir members were hard at work, rehearsing an intricate, 18-minute long routine that combined multiple songs and elaborate dance moves.

Each swoopy piece of choreography and every harmonic moment had to be absolutely perfect for the "Sing All About It!" Show Choir Invitational, an all-day event, which will be taking place Saturday at the 3200 S. Cypress St. high school.

Currently in its 30th year, "Sing All About It!" invites 15 middle school and high school show choirs from the tri-state area for the chance to compete for an overall grand champion trophy.

A three-time FAME Aspire-nominated competition and 2019 national Aspire-winning contest, "Sing All About It!" is, annually, Sioux City Community School District's largest extracurricular activity.

After all, East Middle School's Sparks and Evolution show choirs as well as the high school's all-male Entourage, treble-voice Prestige choir and the Headliners, winner of more than 50 Grand Champion awards, are slated to perform in exhibition throughout the day.

A family affair

Watching from a distance, Kristan Geary marveled at the energy level of the show choir kids.

"They're not dancing on that stage," she said in amazement. "They're performing a cardio routine up there."

A 1997 East High School graduate, Kristan was involved with show choir and so was her future husband Jason Geary, who graduated from East in 1996.

"I remember I was a (student) choir director one year," Jason said. "You were a bit sassy back then."

"Well, I knew you had a crush on me," Kristan said. "I figured I could get away with it."

The Gearys' three children have also been involved with the show choir program.

Daughter Emma, now a student at Northwestern College, in Orange City, was in the New Sound JV Prep show choir as a freshman and sophomore, and a Headliner during her junior and senior years.

Son Ben, an East senior, is in the show band for all three of the high school show choirs.

"I can be in band practice at school up to six hours a day," Ben, a saxophone player, explained.

That's nothing compared to his sister Adysson's schedule.

A sophomore member of the Headliners, she became involved with show choir at the middle school level.

"My schedule right before a big competition is basically show choir, all day long, plus an extra long practice at night," Adysson said.

This is because a routine's choreography can change at the last minute.

Simpler times

Which wasn't always the case, according to SueAnn Hardin, who was part of the inaugural Headliners class in 1988.

"Show choir routines weren't nearly as elaborate back then," the 1992 East High School graduate recalled. "We had an outside choreographer but it wasn't like it is now."

More connections

Like the Gearys', SueAnn Hardin's children are also show choir members.

Mason Hardin, now a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was involved in East's show choirs while sister Joelle, an East sophomore, is currently a part of the treble-voice Prestige choir.

"Headliners was just starting out and there was very little money for the program," SueAnn Hardin said. "All of the moms who sewed would make dresses from a pattern. Since East's school colors were black and orange, there were, unfortunately, a lot of orange dresses."

"While orange dresses made show choir members stand out," she noted, "nobody looks good in orange."

Similar to SueAnn Hardin, Kristan Geary remembered the show choir experience as being a time of fringy costumes and big hairdos.

"There were some ill-advised fashion back in the '90s," Kristan Geary said, groaning at the memory.

Once a Headliner...

In spite of the occasional fashion faux pas, show choir was a memorable time for the Gearys.

"We've never been a traditionally sporty family," Kristan Geary said. "Show choir was always our 'sport.'"

Plus events like "Sing All About It!" required everybody's assistance.

"The dads are called 'Freightliners' because we lug scenery around," Jason Geary said. "Then, there are the wardrobe moms and the makeup moms. Families have been a large part of the show choir experience from the very beginning."

It is a necessity since the costs of the show choir program would be prohibitively expensive without the help of volunteers.

"Our 'Sing All About It!' is the show choir program's biggest event," SueAnn Hardin said. "Every year, it is all hands on deck."

Just like it was from the very beginning, show choir is all about the students who put their energy into a performance.

Early call

"When we have an out-of-town competition, we may be on the bus at 4 a.m. and not be home until 2 the following morning," Adysson Geary said. "If you hadn't already bonded with your fellow show choir members, you will have by the end of the trip."

Joelle Hardin barely knew the names of fellow Prestige choir members. Now, she is considered the "mom" of the group.

"It is so much fun," she said.

Plus performing is a natural adrenaline push.

"I'm only nervous when I'm making my way to the stage," Adysson Geary said. "Then I imagine everything that could go wrong. When that doesn't happen, my stage fright goes away."

Jason Geary said "Sing All About It!" allows everyone to experience East.

"Our show choir kids will be working in the parking lot or showing people to their seats," he said. "They make terrific ambassadors for all of the visiting show choirs."

Even with the time commitment, being a Headliner will always be worthwhile, SueAnn Hardin said.

"I'm still friends with people who I met in show choir," she said. "Once a Headliner, always a Headliner."