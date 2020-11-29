Enforcement of Iowa COVID policies in bars, restaurants heats up

There were no citations issued in Sioux City or anywhere else in Northwest Iowa.

Bars and restaurants across the state were cited, from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Iowa City.

“Our staff has done a great job enforcing the governor’s proclamations,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the investigations are the result of myriad reporting sources: roughly 60% came from inspections, 30% from a complaint, and 10% from other enforcement agencies, like local police and sheriff departments.

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, which represents and advocates for restaurants and bars across the state, said most venues are doing the right things to comply with COVID-19 public health policies. She said the industry welcomed the increased enforcement because venues found targeted enforcement of bad actors preferable to widespread shutdowns early in the pandemic.