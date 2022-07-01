Even with a glut of competing festivals, organizers look forward to 2022 Saturday in the Park lineup

SIOUX CITY -- You wouldn't think that Saturday in the Park (SITP) would have supply chain woes but the festival's co-founder Dave Bernstein said it was a concern.

"I thought we'd have a problem getting volunteer t-shirts delivered in time," he said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference held in Grandview Park. "That didn't turn out to be the case."

Instead, it was a shortage of CO2 canisters needed for fountain drinks which was giving Bernstein a few last-minute headaches.

Don't worry, there will be enough canisters to meet demand when Siouxland's premier music festival returns at noon Saturday. Plus they'll be plenty of top-drawer acts.

"Last year, the bookings were actually easier since acts wanted to get back on the road after COVID," he said. "This year, most acts were back to touring but the glut of festivals made the market very competitive."

Nevertheless, Bernstein was happy with this year's line-up, which included an encore performance from The Avett Brothers, who had previously headlined SITP in 2014, as well as 85-year-old blues legend Buddy Guy, who had also played the free music festival in 1993 and 2004.

Other Main Stage performers will include Sioux City-based bands Servant Shop and Artificial Stars, as well as folk rockers Doc Robinson and award-winning recording artist Elle King.

"We'd wanted to book Elle King for a while," Bernstein said of the performer best known for the bluesy single "Ex's & Oh's." "People are already talking about her."

The indie-rocking duo Daisy the Great -- made up of musicians Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan -- canceled their show Thursday after Dugan was diagnosed with COVID. They were replaced at the last-minute by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, a band that blends New Orleans funk reggae with a bluesy zydeco beat.

This year's Abe Stage artists includes an eclectic lineup of local, regional and national talents, including the Austin, Texas-based rock duo Black Pistol Fire and Grammy Award-nominated rapper Fetty Wap.

In addition to the music, SITP will also have a Kid's Zone, Arts Alley and a host of food and drink vendors.

"We're asking everyone to leave their beer coolers at home," Bernstein said. "Please respect that SITP is a free festival, made possible in part by beer sales. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside of the park."

New this year will be offering from such local craft breweries as Jackson Street Brewing, Marto Brewing Co. and Brioux City Brewery.

Water bottle refilling stations will be located at various sites throughout the park for folks wanting to stay hydrated on a day which is expected to have partly cloudy skies and a daytime high in the upper 80s.

To avoid traffic snafus to and from Grandview Park, Bernstein recommended taking a shuttle bus.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and continuing to the end of the festival, shuttle buses will be picking up patrons near the fountain area at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Due to its COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, Bernstein wasn't certain what year it was for the annual music festival he founded with his friend Adam Feiges in 1991.

"We don't know if this qualifies as the 32nd SITP since it was held over two days last year and we don't know what to say about 2020 because the festival was canceled due to the pandemic," Bernstein said.

Regardless of how many SITPs there have been in the past, he credited the continuing success to the hundreds of volunteers, organizations and businesses who work to keep things going year after year.

"We wouldn't be here without the support of the community," Bernstein said. "They're a big part of Saturday in the Park."

