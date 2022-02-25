Extreme racers take to the ice at Tyson Events Center show

SIOUX CITY -- Professional stuntman Ken Remer has been set on fire on such television shows as "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."

So, how does the Wisconsin native chill out?

Remer also jumps over the famous "Ring of Fire" on a super-charged quad bike as part of the World Championship ICE Racing Series, that is coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Featuring the "toughest, fastest and most extreme flat truck, motorcycle and quad races" in the ice racing world, these guys can go from 0-to-60 mph in less than 60 seconds.

Remer isn't just one of the athletes. He and his wife Kristi Remer purchased the franchise nearly six years ago.

"I've always been a bit of a daredevil," Remer, who grew up surrounded by horses, four-wheelers and dirt bikes, explained. "From the time I turned 8, my mom said I was at a hospital emergency room at least once a week."

That was OK, according to Remer, since he was able to try his hand at rodeo bull riding as well as professional water and snow-skiing competitions.

He's also raced on outdoor ice before moving his ice stunting into indoor arenas.

So, what's the difference between outdoor ice racing and indoor ice racing?

"Indoor ice is perfect ice," Remer explained. "That means it is slicker and you can move a whole lot faster."

Which is exactly what audiences have come to expect from the World Championship Motorcycle ICE Racing Series.

"People love to witness our most fearless racers shred an arena's solid ice track on bikes with more than 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires," Remer said. "It's quite a sight because we tear the living crap out of the ice."

Also worth notice is the Limbo halftime show, which is a World Championship Motorcycle ICE Racing Series exclusive.

"Nowhere else will you be able to see ice racers get their bikes so low," Remer said. "The lowest rider gets to be crowned the limbo champion for the night."

Dedicated fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for the exclusive 5:30 p.m. Saturday Pit Party.

"At the Pit Party, you'll be able to see the vehicles, up close and personal, while getting autographs from many of our athletes," Remer said.

Who knows? Remer may be able to find the next generation of ice racers from today's fans.

"Ice racing is one of the fastest-growing and most competitive fields out there," he explained. "A lot of people race flat track motorcycles and quads in the summer months are realizing the sport is just as much fun during the colder months."

Indeed, Remer said there may be some pent-up energy for the sport.

"We've had the privilege of bringing the show to Sioux City a number of times, including right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020," he said. "After taking 2021 off, we're back with a show that is faster, more action-packed and extreme than ever before. It will be awesome."

