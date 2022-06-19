FATHER'S DAY: Knoepfler family reflects on a century of selling automobiles

SIOUX CITY -- Even as a small child, Ben Knoepfler wanted to be around cars.

He loved the way they looked and the way they moved.

Young Ben also knew his dad, Charlie, sold a lot of them at the family's Chevrolet dealership.

Yet, Charlie Knoepfler never pushed Ben or his brother, Joe, to follow in his footsteps.

"Dad wanted us to find our own passion," Ben recalled. "If that passion was the family business, he wanted it to be our choice."

This was the same deal that Charlie had made with his own father, Jim Knoepfler.

"You see, we weren't just in the business of selling cars," Ben explained. "We wanted to be a part of the community. I learned that from my dad and he learned it from his dad."

FAMILY BUSINESS

Today, Ben and Joe are the fourth generation to run Knofepler Chevrolet, which is celebrating 100 years in Sioux City this year. Originally known as Ryal Miller Chevrolet Company, the business was founded in 1922 by Ryal Miller, Ryal's wife, Marye, and Duane Kidder.

Kidder's nephew, Jim Knoepfler, joined the business in 1952, when it was called Ryal Miller-Kidder Company. After Ryal's death in 1963, Jim Knoepfler became its sales and general manager. Subsequently, the firm changed its name to Kidder-Knoepfler a few years later.

Since the Millers and Kidder had no children, the business was passed on to Jim, who adopted the current Knoepfler Chevrolet name. His sons Charlie and Bill, joined the auto dealership in 1976 and 1982, respectively. The company has been known as Knoepfler Chevrolet since the late 1970s.

Jim, who retired from active participation from the dealership in 1989, died in 2010.

VALUE OF HARD WORK

"Our grandpa knew that nothing was forever and he wouldn't be here if it weren't for the hard work of everyone who preceded him," Ben said.

"That was something he passed on to our dad and Uncle Bill," Joe added.

Yet, the dealership was more of a play space when he was young, Joe noted.

"A showroom was great place to run around and play inside of cars," he recalled.

When he was a teenager, the car lot was where Ben picked up some spending money with a part-time job.

"You really develop a work ethic, washing car after car, on a hot summer day," he said with a smile.

Still, the business was very much a gathering place for the family.

"People generally knew where hey could find our dad and uncle," Joe said. "When your name's on the building, you should be on the premises."

Ben knew his dad and uncle had a unique relationship. That was evident after Bill's cancer-related death in 2018.

"Most adult siblings get together on holidays and special occasions," he said. "Our dad and Bill literally saw each other every day for decades."

This sense of togetherness wasn't lost on Ben, who joined the family business in 2007 after nearly a decade working at another Chevrolet dealership in the Twin Cities.

Joe joined the firm, 10 years ago, after working in other industries.

"There is a sense of relief that comes in working with a family member," Ben said. "A business isn't just a business. It becomes a part of who we are."

CHANGING OF THE GUARD

After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Charlie looked for ways to lessen his workload. In 2017, he transferred the Chevrolet dealer's license to Ben. The move made Ben, the general manger, and Joe, the director of operations, the fourth generation to own the downtown Sioux City dealership.

At the time of his retirement, Charlie held the distinction of being the company's dealer for 28 of the 41 years he worked there.

"When dad transferred the dealer's license to me, I guess I was fishing for a compliment," Ben said. "I thought he was going to say he was proud of me."

As much as Charlie loved his family, the passing of the torch never comes easy for anybody.

IMPORTANT WORDS TO LIVE BY

While he is no longer an active participant at the dealership, Charlie's philosophy still rings true with his sons.

To this day, both Ben and Joe remember everything their dad taught them about the car business, which now has more than 100 employees.

"Dad always said no matter how smart you think you are, hire somebody smarter," Joe Knoepfler said. "Those are words to live by."

Perhaps the most important advice that Charlie Knoepfler gave his sons for the importance of family.

"Businesses can change and do change all the time but Joe and I will be brothers not matter what," Ben said. "We learned that from our dad."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.