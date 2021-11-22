Festival of Trees opens Monday in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- For the past 28 years, the Festival of Trees has helped to usher in the holiday season.

Dr. Tom Molstad, a Sioux City chiropractor, has been a part of the Festival of Trees committee for 25 year of those years.

"(Clinical therapist) Rosie Stronck has been there since the very beginning," Molstad said. "I came in three years later."

This year's Festival of Trees will officially open to the public at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St., following Monday's lighted holiday parade downtown.

Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches, schools and individuals spent much of Saturday and Sunday designing holiday trees and wreaths, specifically for the festival.

The decorated tree display will open daily through Dec. 2.

At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, all of the items will be put up for bid in a live auction, which will benefit the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

"Right from the start, we wanted the Festival of Trees to help local nonprofits," Molstad said. "Over the years, we've raised more than $410,000 for various local charities."

Molstad said it has become a tradition to visit the Festival of Tree for many generations of families.

"It puts people in the Christmas mood," he explained. "If a family is heading downtown, they will inevitably go to visit the trees."

The same is true for the auction, which has grown to include live singing, dancing and, even, storytelling.

About 15 minutes before the start of the auction, the Grace United Methodist Church Solid Brass Bell choir will officially ring in the festival. The festive season will continue with performances by Socorra's Performing Arts, Siouxland Civic Dance Association as well as storytellers from the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

A live auction, conducted by veteran auctioneer Bruce Brock, will conclude the festival.

The general public can help out by contributing to a Giving Tree. A person can take a card from the tree, purchase the item listed on the card and return it to the tree by Dec. 2.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will then be able to make use of the item.

"All of the money raised by the Festival of Trees will stay local," Molstad said. "It is a nice feeling when local people are able to help local organizations."

