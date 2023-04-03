SIOUX CITY -- When the Sioux City Explorers take on their American Association of Professional Baseball rivals Kansas City Monarchs in a three-game series, May 12 to 14, fans in the lower bowl of Lewis & Clark Park will be watching the action in new seats.

That's because the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will be replacing the lower bowl's 770 seats by the start of the X's season opener.

The city-owned stadium at 3400 Line Drive has been home to the team since it opened in 1993. The stadium's distinctive red and blue seats had only been replaced one other time in the independent professional baseball team's 30-year history.

"The stadium's seats have outlasted their usefulness," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "They needed to go."

Last year, Explorers owner John Roost sent a letter to Mayor Bob Scott and the four City Council members in which he again asked the city to replace all of the ballpark's plastic seats, which he described as being in "serious and poor condition." Roost's letter, which was dated March 24, 2022, was a follow up to a Feb. 17, 2022, letter sent by the Explorers' front office to the city, which also detailed the team's concerns with the seats.

During a follow-up interview in early May, Roost told The Journal the seat problem is "not a new problem" and dates back to when Paul Eckert was the city manager. Roost said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. He noted he has been personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium.

At that time, Roost said the team might not play at Lewis & Clark Park during the 2022 season if the city didn't replace all 3,070 box and general admission seats. However, the Explorers' home opener went on as scheduled on May 17.

In fiscal year 2023, the city budgeted for the replacement of 770 seats. Those seats were supposed to arrive last August, but production delays pushed their arrival back several months. Then, last September, the council, in a split decision, voted against a resolution adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of 2,300 more plastic seats at the park.

The proposed FY 2024 capital improvement program, or CIP, budget has allocated $450,000 for stadium seat replacement at the ballpark. The council is slated to vote on the budget during an April 17 hearing.

Salvatore said Lewis & Clark Park's remaining 2,300 upper level seats will be replaced later this year or in early 2024.

"Over the past five or seven years, we've made significant improvements to the ballpark," Salvatore said, citing upgrades made in the restrooms and locker rooms, remodeling the front office, installing a new infield surface and resurfacing the parking lot. "I think the new seating will be the final items on our list at the ballpark."

The improvements have received a thumbs-up from Explorers' vice president/general manager Tom Backemeyer, who said it all goes back to the fans.

"When fans come to an X's game, it is as much about the experience than it is the game," he said. "The renovations are a way to enhance that experience."