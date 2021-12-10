Little Yellow Dog auction set for Saturday at Ho-Chunk Centre

SIOUX CITY -- Yukon will have a new owner after Saturday.

The 10-week-old Goldendoodle will be auctioned off to the highest bidder at the 86th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction.

This year's auction, which raises funds for the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow Charities, will start at noon Saturday in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St. The festivities, which are open to the public, begin at 11 a.m. with music from the All-America Concert Band.

The auction also will be live-streamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page.

Born at Heartland Classics, in Lyons. Neb., on Sept. 21, Yukon is the latest in a long line of Little Yellow Dogs. Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this season of raising $135,000 for toys and books to be given to 8,000 underprivileged area children from more than 1,400 families.

Last year, Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy, sold for $17,000. That was matched by the family of the late Fred Wells, a longtime executive of Wells Blue Bunny and supporter of the Little Yellow Dog auction.

Started by a Journal reporter in 1914, Mr. Goodfellow is one of Siouxland's oldest charities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0