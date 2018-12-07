SIOUX CITY -- Polar, a 12-week-old Golden Retriever, will find a new home during the 83rd annual Little Yellow Dog Auction Saturday.
The auction, sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog, is slated to start at noon in the atrium of the Ho-Chuck Centre, 600 4th St. Festivities begin with music from the All-American Concert Band at 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Journal's Goodfellow Charities, which has been provided toys, gifts and books to unprivileged kids at Christmastime since 1914.
The Goodfellow charity started December 1914 when a Journal reporter, whose name has been lost to time, saw two youngsters gazing longingly into a department store window. In 1936, the charity expanded to include the auction of a puppy. The first dog, Skippy, sold for $25.
