If you go

WHAT: The 83rd annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog

WHERE: In the atrium of the Ho-Chuck Centre, 600 4th St.

WHEN: Festivities will begin with music from the All-American Concert Band at 11 a.m., Dec. 8. The live auction is slated to start at noon

BENEFICIARY: Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Journal's Goodfellow Charities, which has been provided Christmas toys, gifts and books to unprivileged kids since 1914.