Longtime Le Mars eatery now serving iconic baked goods

LE MARS, Iowa -- Friday was "D-Day" for Joan Kessenich's Hinton Community School District preschool class.

Or precisely, the kids were going to words that start with the letter D.

"Donuts start with the letter D," Kessenich said, picking up a preordered box of four-dozen Vander Meer Bakery's freshly-baked glazed donuts. "The students will certainly get a kick out of that."

In addition to a sweet treat, the preschoolers were also experiencing a changing of the guard in Plymouth County's culinary scene.

Lally's Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery Restaurant owner Tom Mullally, right, rings up customer Margo Hansen after she bought a pastry Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Lally's Eastside R…

Around Christmas 2022, owner Chris Steffen decided to close the iconic Vander Meer Bakery.

Best known for its breads, rolls and donuts, the 33 Central Ave. N.W. bakery had been in business since 1934.

Steffen decided to sell the Vander Meer name, its tradition as well as the recipes to Tom and Patty Mullally, longtime owners of Lally's Eastside Restaurant.

Not only did the Mullallys buy the bakery's famous recipe for donuts, they also hired Steffen to continue making baked good at Lally's 125 Plymouth St. N.E. eatery.

Lally's Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery What's left of a tray of cinnamon crispies is shown Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. Lally's purchas…

The first batches of Vander Meer donuts started flying off the shelves on Jan 16.

"With Vander Meer, it was all about tradition," Tom Mullally said. "The bakery represented a big part of the history of Le Mars."

The same thing could be said of Lally's Eastside Restaurant, which was started by Tom Mullally's dad Mike Mullally Sr. in 1961.

"Vander Meer was around for 88 years and Lally's has been in operation for 62 years," Tom Mullally said. "Not too many businesses can say they've had longevity."

Lally's, best known for its broasted chicken and BBQ ribs, was a steady customer of Vander Meer for many years.

"We bought all of our bread from Vander Meer back in the day," Tom Mullally said, pointing to a framed 1965 black-and-white photo of his dad, posing in from of Lally's catering truck. "Dad was proud to buy everything local. That's why he wanted to have the Vander Meer name on the truck as well as his own."

"Guess there's always been a connection between the two businesses," he added.

Lally's Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery Restaurant owner Tom Mullally holds a pair of cinnamon krispies Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. Lal…

More significantly, Stacey Mullally, the daughter of Tom and Patty Mullally, also happens to be an experienced baker.

"For many years, I worked in the bakery departments of Krogers, which happens to be the largest supermarket chain in the United States," Stacey Mullally explained. "Nobody was happier than me when my parents decided to purchase Vander Meer."

Plus the new baked goods will be made and sold at Lally's.

"Lally's is a three-generation run business and we probably serve three generations of customers," Tom Mullally said.

In addition, they're also seeing a brisk early morning trade from many of Vander Meer's former customers.

Stacey Mullally admitted she was still becoming accustomed to the 6 a.m. openings.

"When you're used to opening at 11 a.m., 6 a.m. seems like it is the middle-of-the-night.

Lally's Eastside buys Vander Meer Bakery Restaurant owner Tom Mullally puts a cinnamon krispie into a to-go bag Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Io…

Tom Mullally, who just turned 74, likes getting off to an early start.

"For a restaurant owner, a restaurant is a business as well as a home away from home," he said. "This is where I get to socialize."

So far, Vander Meer donut's new location has been drawing raves from Lally's customers.

"Every day, we sell out of donuts," Stacey Mullally said with a smile. "Sometimes, we sell our of donuts as early as 9 a.m."

Which was why preschool teacher Kessenich wanted to preorder her baked goods in advance.

"When Vander Meer announced they were closing, I was pretty bummed," she said. "As soon as I heard the donuts were coming to Lally's, I knew they would be in good hands."

That's music to the ears of Tom Mullally.

"If you combine Vander Meer's 88 years with Lally's 62 years, well, that adds up a combined 150 years," he said. "This is a big chunk of Le Mars' history."

As the last of the day's donuts are sold, Tom Mullally couldn't help but smile.

"People can expect to see Vander Meer baked goods at Lally's for many years to come," he said.