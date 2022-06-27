Mardi Gras Parade returning to downtown on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- For more than 25 years, Blane Bourgeois has make the trek between his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to its "sister city" of Sioux City, which is a little more than 1,000 miles away.

However, this year, the professional photographer will be making the trip by car.

"I'll be going with a buddy and we'll eat at as many small-town diners as possible," Bourgeoise explained. "After a stopover in Kansas City, we'll be in Sioux City in about 18 hours."

This gives Bourgeoise enough time to enjoy Sioux City's Mardi Gras Parade, which will returns at 6 p.m. Friday.

The route begins at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr., before making a turn out of the parking lot on Pierce Street to Fourth Street ending on Iowa Street.

In 1995, Lake Charles became Sioux City's "sister city," allowing the two similarly sized communities the chance to exchange cultures and traditions.

Except for the pandemic year of 2020, the Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale costume show have been summertime mainstays for Sioux City.

While the Crewe De Charlie Sioux Mardi Gras Parade made a comeback in the summer of 2021, the costume show did not.

Similarly, this year's event will consist solely of the parade.

"Sadly, I think the costume show may be a thing of the past," Bourgeoise said. "While we will have six to eight Lake Charles people in town, they won't be bringing all of the costumes like before."

Indeed, much of the elaborate costuming and displays had been damaged after Lake Charles experienced unprecedented flooding in 2021.

More significantly, many of Lake Charles' party of representatives are getting older.

"When I started coming to Sioux City, I was considered the 'kid' of the crew," Bourgeois explained with a laugh. "The 'kid' is now in his 60s."

Which doesn't mean that Bourgeois would ever give up partying with his "sister city" friends.

"I'm not a Facebook-er, myself, but I know many Lake Charles people stay in contact with Sioux Cityans on both Mardi Gras and non-Mardi Gras activities throughout the year," he said. "An annual trip to Sioux City has become a favorite tradition for them."

That is a sentiment shared by many Siouxland residents, according to Tyson Events Center's Enzo Carannante.

"Since the Mardi Gras Parade takes place the day before Saturday in the Park, it also serves as a kickoff for a long weekend of fun events in Sioux City," he explained.

Which is more important this year than ever before.

"With the high price of gasoline, people are looking for ways to have fun locally," Carannante said. "The Mardi Gras parade and Saturday in the Park are great 'staycation' opportunities."

For Bourgeois, the Mardi Gras parade is a way to bring a bit of Louisiana culture to the Midwest.

"When we first started coming to the Sioux City parade, I'm sure a lot of people thought we were crazy," he said with a chuckle. "Why are those Lake Charles people throwing beads as us instead of candy."

Despite that, Sioux Cityans quickly caught on to the charms of Mardi Gras.

Bourgeois said he and his fellow Lake Charles-ers were similar impressed by Siouxland.

"Between their Mardi Gras parade and Saturday in the Park, Sioux Cityans like to have fun," he said.

