Meet Cadi, a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier selected as the 2022 Little Yellow Dog

SIOUX CITY — She’s sleek and beautiful and can take off like a flash.

Perhaps, it is only fitting that the canine guest of honor for the 87th annual Little Yellow Dog auction is a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadillac.

“Or you can call her Cadi for short,” Family Pet Hospital’s Kerry Johnson said, explaining that the dog was named in honor of the late Harold Ruden, the Little Yellow Dog auctioneer for more than 40 years, who had a passion for luxury automobiles.

Born to mom Zinnia and dad Truman on Sept. 9 by a breeder in Nebraska, the purebred Cadi will be up for bid during the Little Yellow Dog Auction.

This year’s auction, which raises funds for the Sioux City Journal’s Goodfellow Charities, will be held at noon Saturday in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. when the All America Concert Band plays a selection of Christmas music. The entire auction will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com as well as on the Journal’s Facebook page.

Started by a Journal reporter in 1914, Mr. Goodfellow is one of Siouxland’s oldest charities, distributing toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged chidlren from more than 1,400 area families.

Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a seasonal goal to raise $135,000.

In case you were wondering, Skippy, the first auctioned dog, was sold for $25, a sizable amount back in 1936.

Last year, an apricot-colored Goldendoodle named Yukon fetched $18,500 during the 86th installment of the Little Yellow Dog Auction.

Johnson thinks Cadi will also pull in a luxury price tag.

“We started keeping track of the breed of Little Yellow Dogs in 1965,” she explained. “So, going back to 1965, Cadi will be the Little Yellow Dog’s first-ever Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier.

Originating in Ireland, Soft-Coated Wheaten Terriers can have one of two different coats: Irish or Heavy.

A Soft-Coated Wheaten with an Irish coat is generally silkier and wavier that one with a Heavy (aka an American coat), which is thicker and fuller.

“Cadi is an American Coated Wheaten,” Johnson said. “She has a plush teddy bear look with a dense, almost wooly feel.”

As she gets older, Cadi will likely retain some black in her beard and some black hair on her ears. She’ll stand around 17—18 inches in height and weigh between 35—40 pounds in adulthood.

Already making the rounds to the homes of Family Pet Hospital employees, Cadi has been acclimated to kids, dogs and other animals, doing well in each setting.

“Soft-Coasted Wheaten Terriers are known to be intelligent, energetic, affectionate, spirited, playful and faithful,” Johnson said. “Cadi is all that and more.”

Cadi is also a bit of a spitfire, racing around the Journal’s photo studio.

That is, until she tuckers herself out.

Then, Cadi becomes a perfect puppy model for the Little Yellow Dog Auction.

“Cadi will make a loving pet for any family,” Johnson said as this year’s Little Yellow Dog got ready for her close-up.