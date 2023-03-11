SIOUX CITY — It is Lane Poulson's pre-tournament ritual to turn off his computer and listen to nothing but tunes, the mellower the better.

"I need to relax before I get ready for competition," the Morningside University junior explained.

Is Poulson a star athlete on the Mustangs men's basketball team? No, the graphic design major is playing on the college's Esports team.

Short for "electronic sports," Esports is a form of competition involving video games, and Morningside is hosting its first two-day home invitational tournament at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

Competition play started Friday. Morningside and 16 other college Esports teams will continue play from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. At 3 p.m., the top four teams from such games as "Rocket League," "Valorant," "Overwatch 2" and "League of Legends" will be seeded for semifinal action. The finals for all four games will start at 6 p.m.

Wait, what? Can college kids playing video games really be considered an athletic activity?

Absolutely, if you ask Jared Amundson.

A former placekicker with the Mustangs football team, he is now head coach of the Esports team.

"Esports athletes are just as competitive and train just as hard as those in other sports," Amundson said.

In addition, Esports help fill a gap between groups.

"There are students who aren't necessarily into singing and theater or they may not want to try out for a particular sport," Amundson said. "Esports gives students a chance to meet with other people with a similar interest while giving them the experience of being on a team."

Amundson, a 2019 Morningside graduate, got involved in Esports when he was a student. He said there has been steady growth in the university's National Association of Collegiate Esports-sanctioned program.

"I want to build up the credibility of our team," he said. "I want students to say 'I play Esports,' the same way they say 'I play basketball' or 'I play football.'"

The Mustangs Esports team was one of the reasons that Poulson decided to go to Morningside.

"I was a part of Morningside's bowling team as well as the Esports team," he said. "I discovered I preferred Esports over bowling."

While Poulson is an avid "Overwatch" player, computer science senior Landon Christensen leans toward "League of Legends."

"I like 'League of Legends' because the game is always changing," Christensen said. "You can never be complacent about anything with Esports."

This is what makes Esports especially challenging, Amundson said.

"Once you get down to it, the game of basketball boils down to getting the ball and throwing it through a hoop," he said. "With Esports, there is a lot of strategy involved."

Having an in-person tournament -- whether you're battling an opponent who is across the table instead of on a computer screen -- will take Esports to the next level.

Which is why Amundson has been so bullish on Morningside's in-person tournament.

"It has been my primary goal for our Esports program to earn the same level of respect as other athletic teams," he said. "Having some of the best Esports athletes competing under one roof will show that the sport is here to stay."