New Girl Scout cookie gets a thumbs-up from Siouxland troop member

SIOUX CITY -- Elk Point-Jefferson Middle School seventh grader Lily Malm knows a lot about cookies.
During the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, Lily, a member of Troop 30208, was able to sell 876 boxes of them.
Through a combination of phone sales, in-person sales, manning cookie booths, and even partnering with the Grub Hub food delivery service, she was able to personally pay for a week-long stay at the Girl Scouts of Iowa's Camp Sacajawea, outside of Boone, Iowa.
So, Lily was perhaps the perfect person to taste-test the new "Adventurefuls" cookie.
Available for purchase in Girl Scout Cookie season in February 2022, the Adventurefuls are an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème, plus a hint of sea salt.
"It is crunchy and I do like crunch," Lily said, taking her first mouthful. "I now taste the caramel and the chocolate is really good. It tastes like the chocolate you find in hot chocolate."
All in all, she gave the Adventurefuls a big thumbs-up. Which is good news for Sami Swinton, who is the assistant director of public relations and events for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.
"Next year, the Adventurefuls will be offered alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites," Swinton said. "Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, will help to fuel local Girl Scouts adventures throughout the year."
More importantly, the Girl Scout Cookie program has allowed girls to become business entrepreneurs since the first recorded Girl Scout Cookie sale in 1917, when the organization was only five years old.
With 1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults, the Girl Scouts are the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world. Each year, Girl Scouts generate more than $900 million dollars in revenue by selling cookies.
Now that's a lot of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties!
According to mom Jessica La Fleur Malm, the Girl Scout Cookie program has given Lily a shot of self-confidence.
"Lily now knows how to set goals, count money and talk to anybody," she said. "It's amazing what you learn by selling cookies."
This was especially true during a pandemic.
"Girls had to sell cookies online through social media and had to find new ways to distribute boxes that they sold," Swinton said. "They really had to be innovate due to COVID-19 concerns."
However, Lily was more than up to the challenge.
"I knew each box sold put me one step closer to Girl Scout camp," she said. "At Camp Sacajawea, I was able to ride horses and ride on a giant swing while suspended in the air by a harness."
When she isn't selling cookies, Lily loves to draw and she is excited to be a part of Elk Point-Jefferson's cross-country team this year.
"Cross-country is both exhausting and enjoyable," she allowed.
But Lily is also prepping for Girl Scouts Cookie Season of 2022.
In fact, she thinks the Adventurefuls may be as popular as the Thin Mints, which is historically the best-selling Girl Scout cookie in the the United States and in Iowa, or the Peanut Butter Patties, which ranks number one throughout western Iowa.
Surprisingly, Lily's all-time favorite Girl Scout cookie is a relatively new one.
"I'm a fan of the Toast-Yay," she said of the toast-shape cookie, which has the flavor of French Toast, "Those are really good."