New Girl Scout cookie gets a thumbs-up from Siouxland troop member

SIOUX CITY -- Elk Point-Jefferson Middle School seventh grader Lily Malm knows a lot about cookies.

During the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, Lily, a member of Troop 30208, was able to sell 876 boxes of them.

Through a combination of phone sales, in-person sales, manning cookie booths, and even partnering with the Grub Hub food delivery service, she was able to personally pay for a week-long stay at the Girl Scouts of Iowa's Camp Sacajawea, outside of Boone, Iowa.

So, Lily was perhaps the perfect person to taste-test the new "Adventurefuls" cookie.

Available for purchase in Girl Scout Cookie season in February 2022, the Adventurefuls are an indulgent, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème, plus a hint of sea salt.

"It is crunchy and I do like crunch," Lily said, taking her first mouthful. "I now taste the caramel and the chocolate is really good. It tastes like the chocolate you find in hot chocolate."

All in all, she gave the Adventurefuls a big thumbs-up. Which is good news for Sami Swinton, who is the assistant director of public relations and events for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.