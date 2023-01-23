Okoboji Winter Games brings out the cold weather athlete as well as those wanting to keep warm

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Most of the time, Kiley Zankowski is the first person to say "Let it snow!"

But after a Jan. 17 storm dumped nearly 10 inches of snow on the Dickinson County resort community of Okoboji, the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce membership director admitted she's finally had enough of the white stuff.

"We want Okoboji to feel like a winter wonderland when the University of Okoboji Winter Games comes around," Zankowski said. "However, this is plenty of snow for us."

The 43rd annual University of Okoboji Winter Games, presented by the Chamber of Commerce and Grapetree Medical Staffing, will run Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout the Iowa Great Lakes.

"It usually attracts around 30,000 people," Zankowski said. "We generally get more people when there's snow on the ground."

That's because the Winter Games attracts plenty of cold weather aficionados who love to ride snowmobiles, fish, or simply hang out on the icy water.

True fanatics may enjoy quirkier "sports" like outdoor axe-throwing, snow softball and even a human dogsled team.

Braver souls may want to participate in the Winter Games' annual "Polar Plunge," which often has a wait list.

"It seems like there are always more people wanting to polar plunge than space for them to safely plunge," Zankowski said. "Me? I'll be watching from the sidelines."

Or else she'll be at the Boji Kite Festival. Started in 2020 by Steve Boote and Eagle Construction, it is held on the frozen waters of West Lake Okoboji.

"We're getting kites and kite flyers from all around the world," Zankowski said.

For those wanting a warmer experience may prefer ever-popular indoor tournaments like billiards, cribbage, ping-pong, volleyball and pickleball.

Even non-sports fans will have plenty of beer-tastings, chili cookoffs as well as four nights of live music to keep them busy.

"This is the great thing about the Winter Games," Zankowski said. "There is something for every age and every type of person."

Plus it brings them to Lake Okoboji on the last weekend of January.

"Okoboji has always been thought of as a summertime destination," Zankowski said. "But our businesses wanted tourists all year round."

That's because Okoboji is a very different place in the cold.

Zankowski can vouch for that from personal experience.

"I grew up at the Iowa Great Lakes and now I'm raising my family here," she said. "This is a terrific place to be, 365 days out of the year."

Even when it snows?

"I don't mind cold, snowy weather during the Winter Games," Zankowski said. "But once it is over, I'll be ready for spring."