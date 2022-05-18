Orange City's 81st Tulip Festival kicks off on Thursday

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Starting Thursday, the downtown streets of Orange City will be teeming with tulips, wooden shoes and as many as 100,000 people in the Sioux County seat that normally has a population of less than 6,000.

"The Tulip Festival draws visitors from around the state, around the country, and around the world," said Orange City Chamber of Commerce executive director Mike Hofman.

The 81st festival, which continues through Saturday, helps the community to celebrate its Dutch heritage.

Indeed, Orange City was founded in 1870 by Dutch settlers from Pella, Iowa, who were searching for less expensive and more fertile land.

Tulip Festival visitors will be able to see a twice-daily parade (complete with street scrubbing), wooden shoe carving demonstrations, and a Straatfest (or street fest), featuring an endless assortment of Dutch treats.

Among the most notable Netherland noshables are the poffertjes -- silver dollar-sized pancakes, served hot of the grill and topped with melted rum butter and powdered sugar -- and almond Dutch letter cookies -- cookies which are filled with almond paste and come in the shape of letters.

Meatier fare might include strongly-flavored bratwurst or, even, Dutch Saucijsjes, which are simply pigs in a blanket.

Theater-goers will enjoy the Night Show production of "Mamma Mia," a popular musical based on songs from the Swedish pop group ABBA.

The production, which features local actors, singers and musicians, is performed at 8 p.m., nightly through Saturday, at Orange City Hall, 125 Central Ave., SE.

According to director Todd Vande Griend, the Night Show had been performed at the Unity Christian Knight Center for the past eight years.

"This year, we moved the show back to City Hall because downtown is where the action is," Vande Griend said. "Being downtown will allow us to keep the momentum going."

Downtown Orange City is also the site for the carnival midway, arts and crafts show, an antique tractor show and a 5K/10K running road race.

Hofman said the Tour de Tulips bike ride will return at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Stadscentrum, 101 Second Ave. NE.

"We have a 21-mile, round trip route and, this year, we've added a 35-mile, round trip route that will take riders to Ireton, Iowa and back," he said.

Hofman is especially pleased with the introduction of a series of Tulip Talk, which will take place multiple times during the day at Windmill Park.

"The Tulip Talks will revolve around the history of the Tulip Festival as well as how to grow tulips," he said.

In case you're wondering, Orange City's tulips are healthy and in full bloom.

"We were worried about the high winds we had last week, but the tulips are fine," Hofman said.

Which is good, since the Tulip Festival has become an annual tradition for many.

"It's always a positive thing when a small community like Orange City can sustain a major event like the Tulip Festival, year after year," Hofman said. "We love the population growth Orange City experiences every year in the middle of May."

