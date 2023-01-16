Organizers say annual MLK Day celebration transcends race and religion

SIOUX CITY -- We must use our individual and collective voice to speak out and address the injustices of our nation and the world.

That was what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his lifetime teaching. It is also the theme for this year's celebration of the civil rights leader's birth.

"Every person needs to make their voice heard when it comes to injustice," Sandra Pearson explained. "If many voices are heard, the message will become even stronger."

A church choir director as well as a longtime Sioux City Community School District employee, Pearson will be conducting the all-community MLK Day Choir during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, which is sponsored by the local chapter of the NAACP.

The event, which includes speakers and local dignitaries, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Albert Mosley, who is Morningside University's first-ever Black president.

In addition, Sioux City Community School School District board member Monique Scarlett will speak to the "This is power ... our collective voice" theme of the evening, while veteran civil rights advocate Richard Hayes is slated to give MLK's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.

Pearson is especially keen on hearing the work of the students, representing East, North and West High Schools, who participated in a Martin Luther King Jr. essay-writing project.

"It is so important that young people learn and take Dr. King's words to heart," she explained. "The movement isn't over and there remains so much work left to be done."

Indeed, Pearson is quick to point out that King's message remains timely today as ever.

"We live in such polarizing times," she said. "Dr. King's message was one of peace, unity and bringing people together."

More significantly, King's message transcends race or religion or national origin.

"People think the civil rights movement is strictly a black and white thing," Pearson said. "It is so much bigger than that. Civil rights should matter to everyone."

"If we all speak out in a collective voice, the message will be more powerful," she added