SIOUX CITY -- With fur that's more creamy than golden, Polar was all wags as he waited patiently for his photo shoot.
It really is a dog's life for Polar, a 12-week-old Golden Retriever who will find a new home during the 83rd annual Little Yellow Dog Auction. The auction will take place at noon Dec. 8 in the atrium of Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St.
Wearing a dashing necktie, Polar has been spending time at the home of Dr. Michelle Bader, kennel master for the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog and a veterinarian at Family Pet Hospital of Sioux City.
"Polar immediately wanted to play with my other, bigger dogs," Bader said. "Heck, he even wanted to play with my cats."
Bader added that Polar has tons of energy, enjoys running and will make a wonderful dog for a family.
"Polar loves children," she said. "Polar also likes snow, which is only fitting for his name."
Indeed, the cream-colored canine is part of a beloved seasonal tradition.
Proceeds from the auction, sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog, a local civil group, will benefit the Journal's Goodfellow Charities, a tradition that provides gifts and books to 7,500 underprivileged area children at Christmastime.
The Goodfellow charity started December 1914 when a Journal reporter, whose name has been lost to time, saw two youngsters gazing longingly into a department store window.
In 1936, the charity expanded to include the auction of a puppy. The first dog, Skippy, sold for $25.
Over the years, the auction has featured pups from a number of different pedigree.
Going for a cool $15,000, Samantha, a snowy-white Maltese, was auctioned in 2017. Stoney, a yellow Labrador retriever, broke the bank when he was sold for $45,000 at the 2011 auction.
Polar, a Golden Retriever, was bred by Lisa Miller.
Bader doesn't know how much money Polar will fetch at the auction. All she knows is that they'll find warmhearted soul in a furry package.
"Polar sure is a cutie," Bader said. "He's just waiting to see who his new family will be."