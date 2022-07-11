Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' gets a revision in new Morningside University production

SIOUX CITY -- Is there something rotten in Denmark?

Not exactly, but Morningside University's School of Visual and Performing Arts is presenting William Shakespeare's tragic play "The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" in a very unusual way.

The production, which will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Morningside's Buhler Outdoor Space, features a cast that flips the script when it comes to gender.

Morningside's version of the play -- "Hamlette - The Conscience of a Queen" --- has actress Breeanna Pierce playing the titular role, which is normally assigned to a man.

"Instead of playing Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, I am Hamlette, the princess of Denmark," Pierce explained.

Similarly, the villainous uncle Claudius has been renamed Claudia and is played by Joey Volquartsen.

"We've turned every male character into a female and every female character into a male," performing arts assistant professor Taylor Clemens said. "The script reflects those changes."

The gender reversal came as a result of a discussion that Clemens had with his student Pierce.

"Breeanna wanted to do the play as a summer undergraduate research project," Clemens explained. "Not only have the sexes been flipped, so have the ways the people react to one another."

Certainly, the story of a male prince struggling with thoughts of avenging the murder of his father by his uncle, who is also his stepfather after marrying his mom, the queen, takes on different dimensions with the reversal of genders.

"Women didn't have a lot of power in the 1600s," Clemens said. "That's why we changed the time period up to the post WWII era of the late 1940s. This was when females were venturing outside of the role of wife and mother."

Pierce admitted it was especially daunting to rewrite Shakespeare.

"Changing a 'he' for a 'she' in even a simple scene could really throw everything off when the dialogue is written as iambic pentameter," Pierce explained. "We had to make a conscious effort to stay true to the play while taking liberties with the characters."

Not helping matters was the fact that Shakespeare's original "The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" is also his longest play.

"When performed, a production of 'Hamlet' can take up to five hours from start to finish," Clemens said. "Our version of 'Hamlette' is abridged and runs a little over two hours."

At this point, both Clemens and Pierce are becoming pros at editing down Shakespeare's finest works.

Last summer, Pierce played the part of Puck in Clemens' production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

"Most theater companies steer away from classical theater, especially Shakespeare, during the summertime," Clemens said. "At Morningside, we're trying to change things up by approaching well-known plays in different ways."

This was especially true with "Hamlette."

"When audiences think of 'Hamlet,' they know it primarily as a story of betrayal and revenge," Pierce said. "Scratch a bit deeper and you'll discover the play is also about grief and losing one's sanity."

"After two years of COVID, people are responding to mental illness in a different way," she continued. "Seen through the perspective of a pandemic, Shakespeare's story seems more contemporary."

Still, Clemens insisted the play retains all of the drama of Shakespeare's turn-of-the-17th-century original.

"Theater groups have been interpreting Shakespeare in many different ways over the centuries," he said. "Audiences who know the original version of 'Hamlet' will still enjoy our version.