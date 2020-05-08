Sioux City area restaurants adjust ahead of always busy Mother's Day holiday

Mullally said Lally's Eastside Restaurant will finally be able to open its doors for dine-in customers sometime next week.

"We missed seeing all of our regulars but we saw some since we didn't have to shut down completely," Mullally said. "Will we be happy to be back up to full speed? Absolutely."

Like Mullally, Sneaky's Chicken's Christy Wright came from a restaurant family. Her dad Dave Ferris and uncle Rick Ferris opened one of Sioux City's most iconic eatery in 1979.

But unlike Mullally, Wright -- who currently helps her dad run Sneaky's -- is uncertain when the 3711 Gordon Drive eatery can let customers dine in again.

Since Woodbury County is experienced a spike in COVID-19, it is one of 22 Iowa counties where on-site restaurant service remains suspended. Even as Reynolds has lifted restrictions on more types of businesses, sit-in down dining can not resume, at least until May 16 at the earliest.

"It has been nerve-wracking," Wright said. "Not knowing what will happen from day to day isn't fun."

Sneaky's has kept its doors open by offering take-out meals of its comfort food broasted chicken, ribs and sides.