Sioux City area restaurants adjust ahead of always busy Mother's Day holiday

LE MARS, Iowa -- Few restaurants can survive nearly 60 years without overcoming a few bumps in the road.
Tom Mullally, owner of Lally's Eastside Restaurant with his wife Patty, wasn't too worried when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Iowa restaurants to suspend on-site sales due to COVID-19 concerns on March 17.
"If we couldn't feed folks in our dining room, we let people take their Lally's to go," he said at the venerable eatery at 125 Plymouth St. N.E.
When Reynolds on April 27 eased restrictions on restaurants in Plymouth and 76 other counties with lower virus cases, Lally's was ready to seat regular customers or, at least 50 percent of them, right? Well, not exactly.
"We were hoping to start seating people on Mother's Day Sunday," Mullally said Thursday. "But we're not quite ready yet."
In large part, that's due to the construction of Lally's new to-go window -- a first for the restaurant that was started by Mullally's parents Maria and Mike Mullally Sr., in 1961 -- as well as new flooring for the dining room, which was once home to, at separate times, Maria's dance school and Mike Sr.'s pool table.
"We may not be able to seat customers on Mother's Day Sunday, but our customers can call ahead for family-style meals on the go," Mullally explained. "It's not ideal but we provide some service to all of the moms out there."
Mullally said Lally's Eastside Restaurant will finally be able to open its doors for dine-in customers sometime next week.
"We missed seeing all of our regulars but we saw some since we didn't have to shut down completely," Mullally said. "Will we be happy to be back up to full speed? Absolutely."
Like Mullally, Sneaky's Chicken's Christy Wright came from a restaurant family. Her dad Dave Ferris and uncle Rick Ferris opened one of Sioux City's most iconic eatery in 1979.
But unlike Mullally, Wright -- who currently helps her dad run Sneaky's -- is uncertain when the 3711 Gordon Drive eatery can let customers dine in again.
Since Woodbury County is experienced a spike in COVID-19, it is one of 22 Iowa counties where on-site restaurant service remains suspended. Even as Reynolds has lifted restrictions on more types of businesses, sit-in down dining can not resume, at least until May 16 at the earliest.
"It has been nerve-wracking," Wright said. "Not knowing what will happen from day to day isn't fun."
Sneaky's has kept its doors open by offering take-out meals of its comfort food broasted chicken, ribs and sides.
"Our business was based on catering events, providing food for corporations, a lunch buffet as well as takeout at night," Wright explained. "For the past two months, we had to discontinue three parts of what we do while concentrating on the fourth."
Through it all, she said die-hard customers have helped to keep Sneaky's going.
"We've had customers thank us for staying open," Wright said. "They missed us just like we missed them."
This is why Wright thinks Mother's Day is so important.
"Mother's Day, historically, is one of the busiest days for restaurants," she said, "This may not be the typical Mother's Day for many but we'll make the most of it."
That means buckets of chicken, baskets of burgers and enough Sneaky's sides to satisfy any family.
While Wright isn't sure when Sneaky's will be able to seat customers, she'll see them pull up in the parking lot.
The same is true for Lally's Mullally, who credited his daughter Stacey Mullally for coming up with box promotions, special desserts and, even, some gift baskets for moms.
"Mother's Day is all about spending time with family," Mullally said. "Some years, that may be spending time in a restaurant. This year, it may be getting to-go. We're just happy people are leaving the cooking to us."
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Super Bowl appetizers
Food Bootleggers
Bootleggers
Food Bootleggers
Food Bootleggers
Sunkist Bakery Hamilton Boulevard
Sunkist Bakery
NAIA cookie contest
Tacos El Guero
Sushi Bamboo
Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill
Iowa Barbeque pulled pork
Iowa Barbeque pulled pork
Iowa Barbeque pulled pork
Billy Boy Drive-Thru
Kahill's Chophouse Easter brunch
Kahill's Chophouse Easter brunch
Kahill's Chophouse Easter brunch
Kahill's Chophouse Easter brunch
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
1008 Key Club
1008 Key Club
1008 Key Club
1008 Key Club
1008 Key Club
Gyro Fest
Half Moon Bar & Grill
P's Pizza House
Taqueria Chango
Taqueria Chango
Sneaky's Chicken 40th anniversary
Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor
Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor
Rib Fest
Rib Fest
Marto Brewing Company
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
ELTEE Mangalitsa pigs
Fries on the Fly
Fries on the Fly
School lunch
Schweddy's
Dog Eat Dog
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Food Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Nile Restaurant
Nile Restaurant
Food Tacos el Guero Hinton
Food Tacos el Guero Hinton
Tacos el Guero Hinton
Tacos el Guero Hinton
Food Jerry's Pizza 60 Years
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Morningside Garden to Table Experience
Baconfest
Baconfest
2019 Baconfest
2019 Baconfest
Professional baker Jada Tirre
Professional baker Jada Tirre
Professional baker Jada Tirre
Professional baker Jada Tirre
Abarrotes Aguilar
Food Kahill's remodeling
Food Kahill's remodeling
Sugar Shack cookie platter
Hawkeye cookies
Sugar Shack Bakery
Palmer Specialty Foods
Natalia's Bakery and Restaurant
Natalia's Bakery and Restaurant
Main + Abbey
Main + Abbey
Main + Abbey
Junkyard Pub N Grub
Junkyard Pub N Grub
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!