Sioux City delays opening of Riverside Aquatic Center due to leak

SIOUX CITY -- It had been a tradition for the Riverside Family Aquatic Center to open its season on Memorial Day weekend.

However, a leak was recently discovered in the pool at 1301 Riverside Blvd. The repairs required the city to push back its opening to June 4.

The city's other two pools, Leif Erikson, 1100 31st St., and Lewis, 1621 Sioux Trail, will open on June 11, Parks and recreation supervisor John Byrnes said.

Although city officials considered opening one of the other pool by the holiday weekend, Byrnes said cool temperatures nixed that preventing them from moving ahead with the plan.

"Sioux City public pools aren't heated," Byrnes said. "Opening Lewis and Leif Erikson in place of the Riverside Family Aquatic Center is not an option with water temps expected to be in the 60s."

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center will operate from 1 to 7 p.m. from June 4 to Aug. 14. Leif Erikson and Lewis will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., from June 11 to Aug. 14.

Entrance fees will be going up at all the pools for the first time since 2008.

Admission for children at the Lewis and Leif Erikson Pool will be $3 while adults will pay $4. Children's admission will be $4 at Riverside Family Aquatic Center while adults will pay $5.

Assistance for low-income families is available. Qualifying families can receive a booklet of 25 free pool passes for either Leif Erikson or Lewis Pool and may enroll children in one free Learn to Swim session.

Parks and Recreation officials said the higher fees are needed to increase pay for pool staff.

Byrnes said lifeguards were leaving Sioux City to work in neighboring communities, which paid $12 or more dollars per hour.

On April 11, the Sioux City Council voted 4 to 1 to raise rates.

The new scale for a lifeguard 1 will be $10 to $13.50 per hour, with $12 recommended as a starting wage. The range will be $10.50 to $14 for a lifeguard 2/instructor guard, with $12.50 per hour recommended as a starting wage.

Registration for swimming lessons is available at webtrac.sioux-city.org or by calling 712-279-6126. Families wanting more details on qualifying qualifications can visit the Parks and Recreation office at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.