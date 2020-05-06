Sioux City Farmers Market begins season with new COVID-19 restrictions in place

People who like to thump a melon or squeeze a tomato before buying will be in for a big surprise.

"Customers can point to but not touch what they want to purchase," she said. "Then, the vendor will bag it for them."

In other words, this year's farmers market will be more of a point, pack and be on your way situation, according to Barnes.

"We're losing some of the social aspects of the farmers market," she explained. "But we'll be able to provide a safe space for people to make quick and purposeful trips while purchasing fresh products from local vendors."

That's important to Janna Wesselus. She and her husband, John Wesselus, have been running The Cornucopia, a Sioux Center-based business for more than 15 years.

"So far, the new protocols have worked out fine," Wesselus said at a stand filled with colorful, organically-grown produce. "Guess the real test will come on Saturday, when we'll have more customers."

During the first hour of the Farmers Market, the Oto, Iowa-based Farmer Brown's Garden had already sold several hanging flower baskets and quite a bit of produce, said Casey Brown, who was helping to man a stand with his dad Jim Brown.