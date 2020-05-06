Sioux City Farmers Market begins season with new COVID-19 restrictions in place

SIOUX CITY -- Marketing manager Becky Barnes said she had one thing on her mind on the first day of this season's Sioux City Farmers Market.
"I'm just trying to adjust to heightened protocol," she said Wednesday morning. "This will be a whole new experience."
Barnes said she was relatively certain that a Farmers Market would occur at some point this season. Organizers simply needed an OK from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to find out when as well as what restrictions would be implemented in the wake of concerns for novel coronavirus.
"Our priority had to be to ensure the safety of vendors, patrons and staff," she explained.
To that end, hand-washing and hand sanitizing stations have been added on site while COVID-19 signage asking people to keep at least 6 feet apart are seen at various locations at the popular event that takes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.
In addition, special programming like live entertainment will be prohibited as will tables and seating for people getting a bite to eat at food truck vendors.
Even the way a person shops for fresh produce has changed, Barnes said.
"We are strongly encouraging masks and gloves for both patrons and vendors," she suggested.
People who like to thump a melon or squeeze a tomato before buying will be in for a big surprise.
"Customers can point to but not touch what they want to purchase," she said. "Then, the vendor will bag it for them."
In other words, this year's farmers market will be more of a point, pack and be on your way situation, according to Barnes.
"We're losing some of the social aspects of the farmers market," she explained. "But we'll be able to provide a safe space for people to make quick and purposeful trips while purchasing fresh products from local vendors."
That's important to Janna Wesselus. She and her husband, John Wesselus, have been running The Cornucopia, a Sioux Center-based business for more than 15 years.
"So far, the new protocols have worked out fine," Wesselus said at a stand filled with colorful, organically-grown produce. "Guess the real test will come on Saturday, when we'll have more customers."
During the first hour of the Farmers Market, the Oto, Iowa-based Farmer Brown's Garden had already sold several hanging flower baskets and quite a bit of produce, said Casey Brown, who was helping to man a stand with his dad Jim Brown.
"We had no doubt that the farmers market would be back, even with restrictions," Casey Brown said. "We consider farming to be an essential business because what's more essential than food?"
While Casey Brown had no trepidation about getting back to business, Aaron Mollett, of the Salix, Iowa-based Mollett Bees, had some safety concerns.
"(A pandemic) is a new experience for all of us," Mollett said, inside a stand that featured creamed honey, honey caramel corn, beeswax lip balm, hand salve and soap. "We want to be safe and we want the same for our customers."
"This may be the new normal for a while," he added.
Still, the return of Sioux City's Farmers Market can also be interpreted as a return to normalcy, Alexander Paulson, proprietor of the Nightingale Coffee mobile cafe, noted.
"We've all had to make changes in our lives," Paulson said. "But it does feel good to be back at the Farmers Market."
While a few vendors are taking a wait-and-see approach, many of the Sioux City Farmers Market regulars are expected to return, Barnes said.
"We currently have around 18 vendors but more will come on board as the season progresses," she said.
Barnes is also confident that customers will also be returning.
"With all of the heightened measures we're taking, I think our Farmers Market will be safer to shop at than most supermarkets," she said.
