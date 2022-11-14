Sioux City gets ready for Downtown for the Holidays

SIOUX CITY -- The best seat in downtown Sioux City may be on a bench that is in the shape of two polar bears.

At least this is the opinion of Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote.

"The polar bear bench is located right in front of Downtown for the Holidays Christmas tree at the Sioux City Public Museum," she explained in front of an evergreen at 607 Fourth St. "That will be where our lighted parade ends and Santa Claus makes his appearance."

"If I could, I'd call dibs for the polar bear bench in advance," Cote added with a smile.

The Downtown for the Holidays parade has become the informal start of the Christmas season in Sioux City.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 21, LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will waive admission fees in exchange for a donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-sized toiletries for the Warming Shelter.

"There will be plenty of kid-friendly activities going at the Children's Museum as well as at the Sioux City Public Library (529 Pierce St.)," Cote said.

If you want to warm up a bit, Evolve Yoga, 411 Pearl St., will be offering hot chocolate.

Chances are you'll need a steamy beverage prior to the start of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231's annual Holiday Lighted Parade, starting at 6:15 p.m. on Fourth and Iowa streets, ending on Nebraska Street.

"This year's parade may be the biggest one in our history," Cote said. "We already have more than 50 entries and will, no doubt, be getting many more."

If you need to nosh as the parade rolls by, Hardline Coffee Co., 515 Fourth St., and the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., will have festive treats for sale while RE/MAX Preferred stocking caps will be available, free of charge, near Fourth and Jones streets.

Once the parade ends, Santa Claus will hold court at Santa's House, which is located, this year, at 422 Pierce St.

While Santa's House, which is sponsored by UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, has been going on for the past 34 Christmases, this will be the 29th year for the Annual Festival of Trees.

Visitors may vote for their favorite holiday trees, beginning at 6 p.m., inside the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium, 600 Fourth St. A live auction, conducted by veteran auctioneer Bruce Brock, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1, with the proceeds going to the Siouxland Foster Closet.

New this year will be a slate of holiday movies at Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St., from Dec. 1-12, with ticket sales benefiting the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"During the holidays, everybody is in a charitable mood," Cote said. "There are so many nonprofit organizations that can use your help."

For instance, the Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition is an opportunity for businesses and nonprofits to transform vacant downtown spaces into beautiful displays.

"People will be able to vote for their favorite space between Nov. 21 and Dec. 26 at downtownsiouxcity.com," Cote said. "The winner will receive a $500 donation for their nonprofit."

Everybody will become winners at the Small Business Marketplace, located on the first floor of Bluebird Flats Apartments, 520 Nebraska St.

"More than 20 small, locally owned businesses will be at Bluebird Flats on Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, and 17," Cote said. "It will be a great opportunity to pick up unique items while shopping local."

Which is something that is close to Cote's heart.

"There is something nostalgic about shopping for Christmas in your own hometown," she said. "This is shaping up into being a terrific holiday for all of us."