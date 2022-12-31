Sioux City Musketeers NYE showdown is not a typical game

Plus the Muskies game will be over way before 9 p.m.
"For many people, the Musketeers is just the beginning of an eventful New Year's Eve night on the town," Morgan noted.
Other family friendly NYE hotspots will include LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday but closed on New Year's Day.
Similarly, the Long Lines Climbing Wall, 401 Gordon Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for any Spider-Man wannabe hoping to ring in the New Year by climbing a 52-foot rock wall.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see people coming for a climb as a way to lose some pounds gained after the holidays," climbing wall manager Alex Erwin explained. "Why not get a head start on your New Year's resolution by climbing a wall on New Year's Eve?"
Ask the Musketeers' Morgan and he'll say that any New Year's Eve activity is acceptable as long as it is spent with family or friends.
"New Year's Eve is a great time to say goodbye to one year while welcoming the new year," he said. "There are so many ways to have fun while getting ready for 2023."
Musketeers' Sawyer Scholl takes a shot as Capitols' Trey Ausmus defends him during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Ty Hanson faces off against Capitols' Brendan Lamb during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Garrett Brown keeps the puck away from Capitols' Jonah Aegerter during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Musketeers' Ryan Conmy faces off against Capitols' Trey Ausmus in the first period during the Sioux City Musketeers vs the Madison Capitols hockey action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
People wanting to say so long to 2022 on the dancefloor will have several options.
Country crooner Ben Grillet and his Black Bloods band will take the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The group Madison Avenue, fronted by singer Madison Zeller, will be entertaining the crowd at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Rock and roll nerds The Spazmatics will usher in 2023 in a very dweeby way, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
Country faves Red Dirt Road will keep things twangy at DOXX Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St., starting at 9:30 p.m.
The popular, Le Mars-based Browns are throwing a big NYE bash at the family's Century Theatre, 11 Central Ave. N.W. Along with a made-from-scratch, preshow buffet, scrumptious Hors D'oeuvres and party favors, Adam, Andrew, Michaela and Shelly Brown will hit the stage, along with comedian and musician Tim Lovelace, for an 11 p.m. show.