SIOUX CITY — When Jacob Bride was born in 2004, he was the size of a Beanie Baby and, at 1 pound 12 ounces, weighed about the same as three or four apples.

But on Wednesday, Jacob, now 18, was reunited with Dr. Raul Banagale, who helped care for him during the 99 days he spent at St. Luke's Auxiliary Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

"When you were in NICU, you were so little," the now-retired Banagale said during the reunion at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. "Today, you look taller than me."

According to mom Anne Bride, Jacob had the shortest gestation period of any baby to be released from St. Luke's NICU at the time.

"Jacob was born after only 25 weeks of gestation," she explained. "He wasn't supposed to be born for another 15 weeks, so I didn't know I was going into labor when I went into labor."

She said the next three months were very traumatic for herself and husband Tom Bride, who farms east of Sioux City.

"We thought Jacob would need to be transferred to a NICU in Omaha," she said. "Luckily, he was able to receive treatment in Sioux City."

Both Anne and Tom Bride credited the entire St. Luke's NICU staff, especially Banagale, for saving Jacob's life.

"It was truly a group effort from the doctors to the nurses to the physical therapists to the dietitians," Banagale said. "I give a lot of the credit to Jacob because he had the will to live."

Other than a few bouts of pneumonia, Jacob has had a pretty normal childhood.

He has participated in softball, tennis and golf. Jacob also enjoys trapshooting, which he said keeps him active and alert. Also involved in the Boy Scouts, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank. Jacob said he's excited about graduating from Heelan and attending South Dakota State University where he'll study either agronomy or ag science.

Mostly, Jacob likes to help his dad and younger brother Zach, a Heelan sophomore, at the family farm.

Jacob admitted it feels odd listening to his parents and Banagale recall his first few months of life.

"Sometimes, it seems like they're talking about another person," he said. "Instead, they're talking about me."

Jacob said he will always be thankful for the medical care he received from Banagale and everyone at St. Luke's NICU.

"They saved my life," he said after giving Banagale a hug. "I am so grateful for everything that they've done for me."