Siouxland Pride 2022: Many LGBTQIA+ events are scheduled this week

SIOUX CITY -- The entire month of June will likely to be a drag for Joe McCulley.

And the Sioux City man couldn't be happier about it.

As his drag artist alter ego "Martina Shakers," McCulley will be appearing at appearing at Pride events in Vermillion and Sioux Falls.

Closer to home, he's also in charge of SUX Pride, which is a two-day celebration of LGBTQIA+ acceptance and achievement.

"Can you believe this will be our sixth annual event?" McCulley asked. "We started so small that nobody thought it would last."

Actually, SUX Pride isn't the area's oldest organization for Pride events.

Siouxland Pride Alliance, a grassroots nonprofit organization, has been connecting and protecting the local LGBTQIA+ community through education and activities for more than a decade.

Indeed, Siouxland Pride Alliance will sponsored Sioux City's first-ever Pride Parade, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"The parade route will be on Historic Fourth St., starting at Fourth and Iowa Streets, ending at Fourth and Nebraska Streets," said Sioux City's Human Rights Commission executive director Karen Mackey.

The Grand Marshal for the inaugural parade will be Sioux City Council member Matthew O'Kane.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Winnebago Pride will hold a family-friendly Super Pride Carnival will take place on the Land of Wellness baseball field in Winnebago, Neb.

Haus of Qui, a new organization championing underrepresented groups in the arts, is also hosting a Pride drag show, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Morningside University's Klinger-Neal Theatre, 1501 Morningside Ave.

Just a few hours earlier, SUX Pride will hold its first-ever "Pride of Fourth Street" event, a collaboration with Downtown Partners, that runs from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"This is our way to give a big thank you to all of the bars and restaurants on Historic Fourth St.," McCulley explained. "They've always been been supporters of our community. This is a way to give them our business and show our appreciation."

It also serves as an opening act for an event-filled Saturday, which begins with an SUX Pride Diversity March, that starts on Fourth Street, from Floyd Blvd. to Water St., from 9 to 11 a.m.

SUX Pride will really get rolling at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., with a full slate of activities.

In addition to vendor events, food trucks and a kid's zone, such mainstay events as "Drag Queen Story Time" (12:30 p.m.); Lip Sync Battle (6:30 p.m.); and a "Drag Queen Bingo" fundraiser for the Siouxland Humane Society (6 p.m.) will return.

McCulley is especially pleased at the introduction of new events like the LGBTQIA+ Art Exhibit (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and a Sioux City International Film Festival-sponsored mini film festival (1 - 4 p.m.), both taking place at the Sioux City Convention Center.

"The art show and the film festival will feature both Pride and non-Pride related material," he said. "We wanted the arts community to be well-represented at SUX Pride."

The Sioux City Pride Festival, sponsored by the Siouxland Pride Alliance, Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission, will hold a family-friendly event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

Activities will includes arts and craft, games, face painting and a free lunch.

"The nice thing is we'll get plenty of people with strollers who will come to the event because it is fun and free," Mackey said. "It doesn't matter that it is a Pride event at all."

Later in the day, things may not be as family-friendly.

Some of America's top drag performers will be at SUX Pride's Kickoff Drag Show (7:30 p.m.) and its All Star Drag Show (9 p.m.), at the Siouxland Convention Center.

Siouxland Pride Alliance will finish off the weekend with an Interfaith Pride Service, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday with Mayflower Congregational Church's The Rev. Jessie Lent providing a sermon at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St.

"It is amazing to see the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made in the past decade," Mackey said.

McCulley agreed.

"Yes, the LGBTQIA+ community has made some strides but, you know as well as I do that it can be erased in a heartbeat," he said. "In order to combat prejudice, we offer education and achievement and pride in ourselves."

