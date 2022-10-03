Siouxland's Big Give, now in fifth year, helps to strength area nonprofits

SIOUX CITY -- Cheesy chicken nachos with corn on the side were on the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland's dinner menu.

But if the nonprofit's resource development director Kevin Pottebaum had his way, each of the estimated 60 - 70 meals, prepared daily, will come with produce grown at the 823 Pearl St. facility.

"We want to invest in a hydroponics system that will help teach our members some hands-on lessons about where healthy foods come from," he explained. "Plus the system will allow the students to grow vegetables, indoors, all year long."

However, the hydroponics system will costed approximately $5,000 and Pottebaum is planning on having it in place by Spring 2023.

That's why the indoor garden is the Boys & Girl Club's Siouxland Big Give project of the year.

Hosted by the Siouxland Community Foundation on behalf of exactly 100 participating nonprofits, Siouxland Big Give is a 24-hour day of giving when community members are encouraged to donate to their favorite charity.

This year's Siouxland Big Give -- taking place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday -- will allow everyone to show their support of organizations that do great work and can significantly impact the future of the community.

"We started Siouxland Big Give five years ago and it has steadily grown over all that time," Siouxland Community Foundation executive director Katie Roberts said. "Last year, the community raised more than $190,000 for their favorite organizations."

During the 24-hour donate-a-thon, supporters will be able to select their favorite nonprofit from a list at SiouxlandBigGive.org. A minimum $10 donation can be made via the website.

"Our list of nonprofits run the gamut from organizations for kids, seniors, animals and the environment," Roberts said.

Some of the participating organizations -- like the Boys & Girls Club -- are well known while other nonprofits are relative newcomers.

"Sleep in Heavenly Peace -- a local organization which delivers beds to kids who would otherwise sleep on the floor -- became a Siouxland Big Give recipient last year," Roberts said. "The Music Academy at First United Methodist Church -- which hopes to give piano lessons to students at the just-built Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School -- is new this year."

Roberts said nonprofits are encouraged to single out something specific as a Siouxland Big Give project.

For instance, Food Bank of Siouxland will channel all of its Siouxland Big Give fundraising towards its "Food for Kids" Backpack Program, while Siouxland Freedom Park is looking for raise money for a proposed Korean War Memorial, while the Siouxland Center for Active Generations wants a video jukebox for its music-minded members.

"When people know their donations will go to something tangible, it gives them ownership and a sense of pride," Roberts explained. "In both good times and bad times, Siouxland citizens have shown an enormous amount of passion and generosity. Siouxland Big Give is a way for them to show appreciation towards organizations that are already doing a great job."

While donations made on the SiouxlandBigGive website will be tabulated as part of the "live total" for each participating nonprofit, contributions can also be made, in person, at Hy-Vee locations on Sergeant Road, Gordon Drive, Hamilton Blvd, and South Sioux City.

"Just make sure to specify which nonprofit you'd like to support," Roberts said. "All of these donations will be processed and directed to the nonprofit after the event."

The Boys & Girls Club's Pottebaum is excited by this year's Siouxland Big Give.

"If successful, I envision having three or four hydroponics gardens," he said. "Not only will our members learn how to grow veggies and eat healthy, they can become entrepreneurs by selling their produce at the Sioux City Farmers Market."

"Who knows? If we grow enough, we may be able to donate our veggies to our organizations," Pottebaum continued. "What can be better than nonprofits helping other nonprofits."