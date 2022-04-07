The circus is back in town: Abu Bekr Shrine event returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The 70th Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will always have an asterisk by its name.

That's because the annual circus had to take a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19.

"The circus was set to come back to town in April 2020 and, then, the pandemic closed everything down the month before," Abu Bekr Past Potentate David Krogh said. "We thought the circus would come back later in the year. Each time, we had to cancel."

In 2021, Carden International Circus -- the longtime producer of the Shrine Circus -- couldn't even put on a show due to safety concerns.

"We knew come hell or high water, 2022 would be the year when the circus returns to Sioux City," Krogh said with a smile. "We're ready for a good time and so is the public."

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will be bringing three rings of entertainment to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.

"This year, we'll have six performance as opposed to the 10 performance we'd normally have," Krogh explained. "But each show will be packed with excitement."

Indeed, the circus will have plenty of clowns, high-wire aerialists, circle of death stunt riders as well as all of the elephants that Carden International Circuses are known for.

"We'll have performing dogs and, believe it or not, performing cats," Krogh said, laughing. "I didn't know you could train a cat to do tricks."

To be fair, circuses have always been meant to dazzle audiences.

However, the circus is more than just entertainment for Abu Bekr Shriners.

"The circus is what keeps the Fraternal Order of Shriners going," Krogh said. "Without it, we could no longer support all of our philanthropic programs like Shriners Hospital for Children."

Which is why this year's Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is so important.

"I think the two year hiatus has shown how much circuses mean to the public," Krogh said. "I can't tell you how many people tell me they been coming to the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus since they were kids. Now, they're bringing their own kids or their grandkids."

At a time when costs are skyrocketing, the circus remains affordable for most families.

"That's just it," Krogh suggested. "A circus has something to offer for every member of the family."

This is certainly true for Krogh.

"As a Shriner, I see every performance of the circus and it never gets old," he said. "In fact, it takes me back to when I was a kid, watching the Abu Bekr Circus for the first time."

"That's the magic of the circus," Krohh said. "We all get to be kids again when the circus comes to town."

