The Sioux City Musketeers NYE matchup is not your ordinary hockey game

SIOUX CITY — When the Sioux City Musketeers take on longtime nemesis the Omaha Lancers, 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, fans will likely be partying as if it was 1985.
At least that is the hope of Muskies CEO Travis Morgan, who said the New Year's Eve matchup between the two I-29 rivals will have a decidedly "Back to the Future" feel.
"We're encouraging everybody to come dressed up in their favorite 1980s fashion, dance to their favorite 1980s tunes and, even, play 1980s era video games on our Jumbotron," Morgan said.
Wait, you're going to do all that at a hockey game?
"Well, the Musketeers' New Year's Eve bash isn't your typical hockey game," Morgan explained. "It is more like a party where the entire family is invited to join in on the fun."
Indeed, the Muskies' year-end capper has become an annual tradition for the United States Hockey League (USHL) 2022 Clark Cup champions.
"We've been doing the New Year's Eve game for at least the past 30 years," Morgan said. "The match, always against Omaha, is one of our most-attended events of the season."
There will be anywhere between 3,500 to 4,000 Muskies fans rooting for their hometown team.
"We'll have plenty of moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas and a whole lot of kids in attendance," Morgan said.
Attendees will be able to pick up a free inflatable guitar and be eligible to win other prizes, like a complete selection of vintage video games.
"Even if you don't like hockey, I guarantee there will be something for you to see, do and enjoy," Morgan said.
Plus the Muskies game will be over way before 9 p.m.
"For many people, the Musketeers is just the beginning of an eventful New Year's Eve night on the town," Morgan noted.
Other family friendly NYE hotspots will include LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday but closed on New Year's Day.
Similarly, the Long Lines Climbing Wall, 401 Gordon Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for any Spider-Man wannabe hoping to ring in the New Year by climbing a 52-foot rock wall.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see people coming for a climb as a way to lose some pounds gained after the holidays," climbing wall manager Alex Erwin explained. "Why not get a head start on your New Year's resolution by climbing a wall on New Year's Eve?"
Ask the Musketeers' Morgan and he'll say that any New Year's Eve activity is acceptable as long as it is spent with family or friends.
"New Year's Eve is a great time to say goodbye to one year while welcoming the new year," he said. "There are so many ways to have fun while getting ready for 2023."