The Sioux City Musketeers NYE matchup is not your ordinary hockey game

Celebrate the New Year in style

People wanting to say so long to 2022 on the dancefloor will have several options.

Country crooner Ben Grillet and his Black Bloods band will take the stage at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The group Madison Avenue, fronted by singer Madison Zeller, will be entertaining the crowd at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Rock and roll nerds The Spazmatics will usher in 2023 in a very dweeby way, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

Country faves Red Dirt Road will keep things twangy at DOXX Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St., starting at 9:30 p.m.

The popular, Le Mars-based Browns are throwing a big NYE bash at the family's Century Theatre, 11 Central Ave. N.W. Along with a made-from-scratch, preshow buffet, scrumptious Hors D'oeuvres and party favors, Adam, Andrew, Michaela and Shelly Brown will hit the stage, along with comedian and musician Tim Lovelace, for an 11 p.m. show.