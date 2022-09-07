The 'World's Greatest County Fair' coming back to Clay County with exciting new attractions

SPENCER, Iowa — Known as the "World's Greatest County Fair," the Clay County Fair is more than just nine days of food, fun and festival rides.

Attendees also learn a lot about agriculture, which is one of Iowa's largest industries, fair manager Jeremy Parsons said.

"Ag education has always been one of our core missions," Parsons said of the regional fair, which starts Saturday and continues through Sept. 18. "This year, we are excited to spread those education opportunities across the entire fairgrounds."

"In Grandpa's Barn, fairgoers will not only be able to see baby animals, but they'll be able to drive tractor cab simulators," he added. "It is very realistic."

New to this year's fair is the Dairy Experience exhibit, featuring milking demonstrations, butter churning and, even, ice cream making.

Parsons said such exhibits are an important way to explore agriculture.

"Years ago, a young person could experience farm life on their family's farm," he said. "Now, it is increasingly possible that their grandparents or great-grandparents were farmers. That means the connection isn't quite so direct."

Nevertheless, agriculture remains an important factor for anybody in Northwest Iowa.

That will be readily apparent at the new Fair to Fork Market.

"Everyone loves going to a farmer's market," Parsons said. "At our Fair to Fork Market, people will learn about locally-produced food while buying product from an ever-changing list of vendors."

However, the most memorable fair food isn't always from the farmer's market. Instead, it comes from vendors selling everything from deep-fried deviled eggs, Berkshire bacon balls on a stick as well as corn that is roasted in its husk. After roasting, the husk is pulled back, allowing the diner to add their choice of butter, mayo, chili powder, Mexican Cotija cheese or all of the above.

Indeed, the Clay County Fair reflects a changing audience with events geared towards Hispanic and Native American communities.

Nowhere is that diversity more apparent than in the fair's entertainment choices.

Country fans will enjoy concerts by Dwight Yoakum and Leroy Van Dyke, rockers can bop their heads to Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult, while the world of gospel will be well represented by CeCe Winans.

Having said that, Parsons admitted to being equally intrigued by offbeat acts like the Fire Guy, a Toronto, Canada-based entertainer who holds a Guinness World Record in fire eating as well as B2wins, who are Brazilian-born musicians who play both the ukulele and the violin.

"You never know what you'll see at the Clay County Fair," Parsons said.

This may be one of the reasons why the Clay County Fair is one of the largest county fairs in the United States, bringing in more than 300,000 visitors per year.

"We like to say we're delightfully in the middle of nowhere," Parsons said. "We're far enough away from Des Moines or Minneapolis. But for people in Northwest Iowa and parts of Minnesota and South Dakota, we represent the sweet spot."