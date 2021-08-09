WATCH NOW: Marcus, Iowa to celebrate its 150th birthday with an array of activities

MARCUS Iowa -- For more than a year, Lisa Spieler had been compiling a spreadsheet that was bigger than ever, planning for events that will be double in size, as well as assisting in a city-wide party that was 150 years in the making.
You see, Spieler is on both the Marcus Community Fair Board as well as on the town's Sesquicentennial Committee.
Both events will be taking place, Wednesday through Sunday, in the Cherokee County city with a population of slightly more than 1,110.
"People sometimes say there isn't much to do in Marcus," Spieler said. "That won't be the case this week."
Indeed, festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Sesquicentennial Celebration at the fairground's Hall of Progress. Mayor Harlan Hansen will read a proclamation, a community choir will perform and the sesquicentennial king and queen -- a contest open to longtime residents -- will be crowned.
There will also be a mustache and beard contest winner selected since many men probably had facial hair when the town was founded in 1871.
Surprisingly, there will also be a winner chosen for having the best mullet, which probably wasn't in fashion 150 years ago.
"The mullet-growing is certainly one of the newer competitions," Spieler admitted.
However, the vast majority of events will be activities that people have been enjoying for generations.
This includes the animal shows, antique tractor pulls and the Little Miss Marcus Fair Pageant, which are mainstays of the community fair, which is celebrating its 85th year.
Having said that, the City of Marcus Parade, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, will likely be double or, maybe, triple in size.
That's because so many former Marcus residents will be returning home.
"I've been alerting everybody I know about the activities taking place this week," Spieler said. "Social media is great for spreading the word."
An all-school reunion will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at MMCRU High School and street dances and other entertainment is slated, every night.
Spieler said she is especially happy to see the return of the Westerners, a mounted precision drill organization of young people, age 9 to 19, who've been trained in western riding, precision drills and horse care for more than 70 years.
The Westerners are slated to perform two shows on Saturday at the horse arena on the fairgrounds.
"Now, the Westerners are an example of people who've been to Marcus many times before and we've had Marcus natives who've joined the Westerners as members," Spieler said.
Which is very important, she added.
"Often, people will plan their family vacations to coincide with the fair or the anniversary of the town," Spieler said. "This is when we can celebrate everything that makes Marcus such a great place to be from."