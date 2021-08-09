WATCH NOW: Marcus, Iowa to celebrate its 150th birthday with an array of activities

However, the vast majority of events will be activities that people have been enjoying for generations.

This includes the animal shows, antique tractor pulls and the Little Miss Marcus Fair Pageant, which are mainstays of the community fair, which is celebrating its 85th year.

Having said that, the City of Marcus Parade, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, will likely be double or, maybe, triple in size.

That's because so many former Marcus residents will be returning home.

"I've been alerting everybody I know about the activities taking place this week," Spieler said. "Social media is great for spreading the word."

An all-school reunion will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at MMCRU High School and street dances and other entertainment is slated, every night.

Spieler said she is especially happy to see the return of the Westerners, a mounted precision drill organization of young people, age 9 to 19, who've been trained in western riding, precision drills and horse care for more than 70 years.

The Westerners are slated to perform two shows on Saturday at the horse arena on the fairgrounds.