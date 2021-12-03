WATCH NOW: Meet Yukon, a Goldendoodle selected as the 2021 Little Yellow Dog

SIOUX CITY -- To the eye, Yukon may, literally, look like a little yellow dog.

But the coloring of the 10-week-old Goldendoodle is officially apricot.

"Under certain lights, Yukon has yellow fur with a bit of red thrown in," Family Pet Hospital's Kerry Johnson explained. "This makes him an apricot."

Born at Heartland Classics, in Lyons. Neb., on Sept. 21, Yukon will be the canine guest of honor during the 86th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction.

This year's auction, which raised funds for the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow Charities, will be held at noon Dec. 11 in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.

The auction also will be live-streamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page.

Started by a Journal reporter in 1914, Mr. Goodfellow is one of Siouxland's oldest charities, distributing toys and books to 8,000 underprivileged area children from more than 1,400 families.

Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a seasonal goal to raise $135,000.

Last year, Charli, a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy, sold for $17,000.

Yukon, whose mom is an F1 Goldendoodle and whose dad is a Standard Poodle, joins a long line of Little Yellow Dogs.

Expected to weigh around 60 pounds and stand 23 - 27 inches in height at adulthood, the green bowtie-wearing Yukon is easy-going, affectionate and loves to play with his chicken squeak toy as well as a stuffed moose, dressed in a lumberjack shirt.

"We already know that Yukon enjoys children," Johnson said. "He'll be an excellent addition to any family."

However, when Yukon's pooped out, he'll let you know it.

"Yukon is a shoulder cuddler," Johnson said. "As soon as as you pick him up, Yukon will nuzzle your shoulder and get some shuteye time."

