WATCH NOW: NAIA's top 24 volleyball teams coming back to the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- For the past dozen years, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) women's volleyball tournament has been an after-Thanksgiving tradition at the Tyson Events Center.

That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the contest until April 2021.

Now, the tournament is returning to Sioux City from Tuesday through Saturday.

"This means the Tyson will host the national volleyball championships twice in the same calendar year," NAIA tournament codirector Corey Westra said. "We're not complaining, but that's a lot of volleyball over a short window of time."

But when 24 teams begin competition play, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, it will be with a few COVID-related restrictions.

Face masks are still mandatory and each team will require a heightened hygienic protocol to ensure the safety of players, coaches and staff.

Don't expect a communal banquet or youth clinics this time around.

"At least the tournament will be held when it is supposed to be," Westra explained. "That, alone, is a huge leap to normalcy."

Indeed, volleyball is currently having a resurgence.

"There are around 122 youth volleyball teams in Siouxland," Westra said. "That says a lot about the future of the sport."

Locally, Dordt University and Northwestern College will be among the teams competing for national honors.

With 24 teams coming to Sioux City, it can be a real boost for the local economy. In previous years, organizers have estimated the tourney brings a cash infusion to local business in the amount of $10-$11 million.

"We have the players, athletic staffs, school staff and families who are renting our rooms, eating at our restaurants, visiting our attractions and shopping at our local stores," Westra said. "When the NAIA comes to the Tyson, many area businesses benefit."

According to Westra, that's because the Tyson is the perfect size for the tournament.

"Smaller venues wouldn't have the same level of accommodations while the tournament wouldn't receive as much attention in your a larger venue," he said.

Fans had better be prepared to see some action-packed competition.

"Volleyball is designed to be fast-paced," Westra said. "People will be seeing some of the top volleyball athletes compete in family-friendly matches. It is a fun sport and it is easy to follow from a spectator point of view."

