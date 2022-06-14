WATCH NOW: Noteables jazz band making Ice Cream Days appearance after COVID hiatus

LE MARS, Iowa -- Jim Engelbrecht is a retired medical director and one of the top rheumatologists in the state of South Dakota.

But the Rapid City resident will also be happy with an entirely different title.

Engelbrecht is keyboard player of the Noteables, the Le Mars Community High School jazz band, founded by longtime band director Joe Brice.

"I graduated from Le Mars High in 1965," the 75-year-old explained. "Being in Joe's jazz band was such a wonderful experience for me."

That's why Engelbrecht is reuniting with other former Noteables during a special concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at Primebank, 37 First Ave. NW, Le Mars.

The group originally got back together for a performance in 2000 during an all-class reunion. They've subsequently reunited 11 more times.

"I though 2019 would be our last performance," Engelbrecht said. "But we're doing it again this year."

Indeed, a Noteables rehearsal was part practice and part reunion for the now-retired Brice, who taught at Le Mars from 1959 to 1974. He subsequently left for a teaching job in a suburb of Denver, Colorado.

"When I started teaching at Le Mars, I was only a few years older than my students," Brice, 85, explained. "Now, I'm playing music with kids that I taught 50 or even 60 years ago."

Back in the day, the Noteables achieved a bit of notoriety.

"Initially we formed the band to enter jazz competitions," Brice said. "We became popular enough that we began booking gigs to play proms and high school events."

Because they traveled to gigs around the area, the Noteables became a very close-knit crew.

"While other teachers would have students for a single year, I had my band kids for their entire time in high school," Brice said. "Many of the students have stayed in touch with me for decades."

This included Rebecca Timmins, a vocalist with the Noteables.

"I actually graduated a year after Joe left Le Mars," Timmins said. "But Joe taught me when he was here."

Timmins continued singing after she moved to Minneapolis.

"I always knew music would be a part of my life," she said. "I give Joe credit for giving me the confidence to perform."

However, Engelbrecht admitted to being a bit rusty.

"Literally, the last time I was in a band was when I played with the Noteables three years ago," he admitted. "You get out of the habit of working with other musicians."

Luckily, Engelbrecht has discovered a high-tech teaching tool.

"If I get in a pinch, I'll just say, 'Alexa, play 'Woodchopper's Ball' for me' or 'Alexa, play 'Girl from Ipanema' for me,'" he said. "Then, I'll just follow Alexa's example."

As more than 20 of Brice's former students assemble for a last-minute rehearsal, he can't help but smile.

"If a high school football team gets together after 50 or 60 years, they're not going to get on the field for another game," he said. "But my Noteables can put on a concert years after high school."

