WATCH NOW: Sioux City couple share relationship advice after 73 years of marriage

SIOUX CITY -- When Don Jensen first met his future wife Millie on a blind date, he knew she was the one for him.

"There weren't many things I was absolutely certain about," Don said. "However, the minute I met my wife, it was love at first sight."

Millie Jensen, on the other hand, wasn't quite so sure.

"Don was nice-looking," she admitted. "But it took me a bit longer to realize he was right for me."

It's obvious that Don, 93, was able to win over Millie, 94. The couple recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

"We were married on Dec. 11, 1948," Don said. "That's a long time ago."

"Back then, you had to be at least 21 years old to get married," Millie explained. "We had to have Don's mom vouch for him, saying he was old enough to marry me."

"Guess I was robbing the cradle," she offered with a smile.

Throughout their marriage, family has been very important to the Jensens, the parents of five children, grandparents of seven, great-grandparents of eight, and great-great-grandparents of one child.

"We've been so blessed with such a good family," Don, a retired printer and print shop teacher at the former Central High School, said.

"Our kids will help us out whenever we need them to," Millie, a housewife, said. "They'll also give us their opinion, whether we ask for it or not. That's OK, since they're family."

One thing that Don discovered was to hold his tongue whenever it came to Millie's cooking.

"When we first got married, I didn't know how to cook," Millie admitted. "At home, my mom always did the cooking."

"I decided to make Don a cake I had seen in a magazine," she continued. "Unlike the photo I had seen, my cake's frosting was oozing off the sides and the layers weren't perfectly leveled. After it came out of the oven, I told Don I had created the next baking sensation: the Fallen Mountain cake."

"I didn't mind it one bit," Don said. "Still tasted good to me."

Asked about the secret to a happy marriage, Millie said it was important to be kind to each other.

"Don and I have never had big fights," she said. "We've disagreed over things but we've talked things out and compromised a bit."

Also significant to Don, a Sunday school teacher for 48 years, was his faith.

"We've always felt God has blessed our marriage," Don said.

"Yes, we have wonderful friends and a wonderful family," Millie said. "Don's dad died when he was young, so his mom became a big part of our lives. Together with my parents and his mom, Don and I had some terrific role models."

Those traits were important to the Jensens.

"When our kids were growing up, their friends always felt comfortable coming over to our house," Millie said. "We had a nice family."

This Valentine's Day, Don said he is more in love with his wife than ever before.

"You wouldn't think a person could be more in love with a person after so many years," he said, "but I am with my wife."

Millie nodded her head in agreement.

"When we were younger, we had a family concerns, financial concerns and so many things that would pop up," she said. "It was easy to take each other for granted."

"Now, you can see that the most important person in your life has been right by your side all along," Millie Jensen said as she held hands with her husband.

"It has been a wonderful life," Don Jensen said, winking at his wife.

"Yes, it has," Millie Jensen said with a smile.

