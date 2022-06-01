WATCH NOW: Sioux City Food Truck Fridays to get rolling on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Located in a blue and red food truck, Señor Taco is hard to miss.

With a menu that is full of homemade favorites like sopes, tacos and mulitas, Josue Mazariegos is especially proud of the enormous Senor Burrito, which is half-burrito and half-fajita.

"We want everyone to understand our Mexican history, culture and passion," he explained. "Our food reflects all of that."

Mazariegos opened Señor Taco last year.

"We started off slowly but business picked up," he said.

That was especially true when Mazariego would bring Señor Taco to Sioux City Food Truck Fridays.

"Food Truck Fridays brought a lot more exposure to our food," he said. "We are looking forward to being there every week."

Now in its seventh season, Sioux City Food Truck Friday returns for the summer with a kick-off from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pearl Street Park, at the corner of Seventh and Pearl streets.

Volunteer organizer Sam Burrish said the event has grown into a regional destination, which promotes food culture and entrepreneurship in the downtown district.

"In turn, it has helped cultivate a thriving food truck scene in the tri-state region," he said.

The event will start off with eight trucks, including returning favorites, as well as a few newcomers.

"We try to have a good variety of trucks," Burrish said. "That way, we can have something to satisfy most tastes."

Indeed, Food Truck Friday, sponsored by Downtown Partners, the city of Sioux City and Seaboard Triumph Foods, has already gained a growing fan base.

"At first, I thought it would attract mostly downtown workers," Burrish said. "Now, it can bring in people from all around the city or, even, out-of-towners who are surprised that Sioux City has so many food truck options."

To a great extent, Food Truck Fridays has helped to facilitate a growing food truck scene across Siouxland.

"It's been incredible to see Siouxland's food truck scene rapidly develop over the past seven years," Burrish said. "Food Truck Fridays contributes to Siouxland's quality of life."

Señor Taco's Mazariegos agrees.

"What makes Señor Taco special is that we have all of the flavors you know from home cooking," he said. "Plus we make it to our customer's satisfaction."

