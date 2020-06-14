With COVID-19 concerns, Okoboji summer camps think outside of the box to stay afloat

"Whether it is a retreat for young people, a church council or, even, a family reunion, we'll be able to provide a peaceful setting at our Okoboji and Ingham Lake camps," Heutinck said.

INSIDE A BOX

Well, that sounds nice but it doesn't sound like "camp," does it? That's why Lutheran Bible Camp program director Dan Antoine came up with "Camp in a Box," which can be pre-ordered for kids, ages 5 - 14.

"We have an all-new CD and DVD with favorite camp songs, a devotional book, an activity Bingo challenge as well as recipe cards for camp snacks and meals," he explained, "The kids may not be able to go to a literal camp this year but we can send them camp activities they can do safely at home."

"Even better, the parents get to become camp counselors," Antoine added.

After all, what better way is there to bond with your kids than over a plateful of gooey S'mores?

SAFETY COMES FIRST

Deciding to cancel all summer programming was incredibly difficult, said Bryan Johnson, director of the Iowa United Methodist Camp & Retreat Center.