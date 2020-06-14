With COVID-19 concerns, Okoboji summer camps think outside of the box to stay afloat

WAHPETON, Iowa -- The Lakeshore Center at Okoboji (LCO) is spread over 55 acres along the shores of West Lake Okoboji.
Known for its beautiful sandy beaches and a canopy of large oak trees, the center -- which included a lodge, with private-style rooms and baths, and a year-round camp that serves youth, teens and adults -- was purchased by the Sioux City-based Presbytery more than 65 years ago.
Since then, campers of all ages have used the rejuvenating waters of West Lake Okoboji to restore their faith while having some summertime fun.
While initially hoping that the facilities would host its regular summer camp season for elementary, middle and high school-aged students, the LCO board of directors voted unanimously on May 29 to suspend such activities due to concerns over COVID-19.
"It was a heartbreaking decision to make," LCO associate director Harry Gabe said. "Under current trends, we simply couldn't protect the health of our campers and staff while still providing the high quality camp experience that generations of families have come to expect from us."
All previously registered campers were given full refunds, had their fees forwarded towards next summer's camps or had it donated as a tax-deductible gift.
Which isn't to say the LCO will sit dormant this summer. Instead, Gabe said the center will still be renting cabins for a few days at a time throughout the season.
"It is easier and safer to focus on individual, self-isolating groups in cabins than it would be on a bunch student campers huddled in close quarters," he said "That's why we're encouraging families to stay a few days, enjoy the lake and the sunshine while growing closer to God and themselves."
FINANCIAL UNCERTAINTIES
Still, LCO will likely experience some financial hardships due to the cancellation of its summer camps. It isn't alone in that respect. Other summer camps -- in Okoboji as well as around the state of Iowa -- have needed to make alternative plans to protect campers from the threat of novel coronavirus.
Like LCO, the Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, in Milford, Iowa, and its Ingham Lake Bible Camp, located in nearby Wallingford, Iowa, had to cancel all of its Youth Camps, Family Camps, Spring Elderversity Retreat, Ingham Ice Cream Social as well as day camps sponsored by individual churches, due to COVID-19.
OPPOSITE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING
"When kids think of summer camps, they think of fun games, arts and crafts, along with plenty of physical activities," Lutheran Bible Camp registrar Sara Heutinck explained. "In other words, that would be the exact opposite of social distancing."
In place of summer camps with set programs, she is encouraging people to plan their own retreat in a picturesque lake setting.
"Whether it is a retreat for young people, a church council or, even, a family reunion, we'll be able to provide a peaceful setting at our Okoboji and Ingham Lake camps," Heutinck said.
INSIDE A BOX
Well, that sounds nice but it doesn't sound like "camp," does it? That's why Lutheran Bible Camp program director Dan Antoine came up with "Camp in a Box," which can be pre-ordered for kids, ages 5 - 14.
"We have an all-new CD and DVD with favorite camp songs, a devotional book, an activity Bingo challenge as well as recipe cards for camp snacks and meals," he explained, "The kids may not be able to go to a literal camp this year but we can send them camp activities they can do safely at home."
"Even better, the parents get to become camp counselors," Antoine added.
After all, what better way is there to bond with your kids than over a plateful of gooey S'mores?
SAFETY COMES FIRST
Deciding to cancel all summer programming was incredibly difficult, said Bryan Johnson, director of the Iowa United Methodist Camp & Retreat Center.
"Our first core value is to ensure that all campers feel safe, secure and loved," he said after canceling camps at Wesley Woods and Lake Okoboji, as well as all other United Methodist Camps around the state.
"Ultimately, the safety and security of our campers and guests matters more than anything," Johnson added. "While we did not choose a global pandemic, we can choose how we respond to it."
'POP-UP' CAMPS
To that end, he said "virtual" camps remain a possibility and so are "pop-up" day camps, since they can be set up safely in local communities.
"There is no playbook when it comes to COVID-19," Johnson said. "We'll do what we can for the summer of 2020 and pray for a better summer of 2021."
SILVER LININGS
This is a sentiment shared by Lakeshore Center at Okoboji's Harry Gabe.
"While some may grieve at what we may have lose this summer, I have a more optimistic outlook," he said. "We may not have our young campers around but we'll now have the time to make repairs, paint and build things we'd ordinarily wouldn't have time for."
"See, there's a silver lining, after all," Johnson said.
